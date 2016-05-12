BRUSSELS May 12 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swiss-based chemicals producer INEOS to
acquire some of chemicals maker Celanese Corp's assets
(approved May 11)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firms Apax Partners and management
services provider Accenture to acquire joint control of
U.S. insurance software developer Duck Creek Technologies
(notified May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- Malaysian state-owned investment fund Khazanah Nasional
Bhd and Japan's Mitsui & Co to set up a joint venture
(notified May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire indirect
control of Airbus' defence electronics unit (notified
May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- French biochemicals company Avril and French investment
fund Societes de Projets Industriels to acquire joint control of
biochemicals producer Evertree (notified April 28/deadline June
8/simplified)
-- U.S. industrial products maker ITW to acquire
German car parts maker ZF TRW Automotives Corp's
fasteners and car components business EF&C
(notified May 10/deadline June 15)
-- Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings and
Luxembourg-based holding company OPG, which is part of the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension
Plan, to acquire joint control of Eurolife ERB Insurance Group
Holdings S.A. (notified April 29/deadline June 9/simplified)
-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Arentaria Colombia and RCI
Banque to set up a joint venture (notified April 29/deadline
June 9/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 12
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline May 12)
MAY 17
-- Saint-Gobain and Corning to set up a
joint venture to produce lightweight glazing for the car
industry (notified April 6/deadline May 17)
MAY 24
-- Private equity firm Towerbrook Capital Partners to
acquire information provider Infopro Digital (notified April
13/deadline May 24)
-- Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev to acquire rival
SABMiller (notified March 30/deadline extended to May 24
from May 4 after AB Inbev offers concessions)
MAY 25
-- Canadian investment firm CPPIB and infrastructure
investment firm GIP to jointly acquire Australian company
Asciano's Pacific National business which consists of freight
haulage services in Australia (notified April 14/deadline May
25/simplified)
MAY 26
-- U.S. private equity firm Starwood Capital Group and Banco
Sabadell to set up a joint venture to invest in
hotels(notified April 15/deadline May 26/simplified)
-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
General Atlantic, Italian lender Unicredit and Spanish
bank Santander to combine the asset management business
of SAM Investment Holdings Limited and Pioneer Global Asset
Management S.p.A.(notified April 15/deadline May 26)
-- HeidelbergCement to acquire Italian peer
Italcementi (notified April 1/deadline extended to May
26 after HeidelbergCement offered concessions)
MAY 27
-- Property developer Segro and Canada's Public Sector
Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire logistics assets in
the Czech Republic and Italy, which are now solely controlled by
Segro (notified April 18/deadline May 27/simplified)
-- Finnish retailer Kesko to acquire building
products supplier Onninen (notified April 18/deadline May 27)
MAY 30
-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint and Summit Partners to
jointly acquire software provider Calypso Technology Inc.
(notified April 19/deadline May 30/simplified)
JUNE 1
-- Investment fund Apollo Management to acquire Portuguese
insurer Acoreana Seguros (notified April 21/deadline June
1/simplified)
-- Air transport services provider Norwegian and shipping
company Shiphold to jointly acquire air crew management services
company OSM Aviation (notified April 21/deadline June 1)
JUNE 2
-- Private equity firm Pillarstone, which is indirectly
controlled by KKR, to acquire Italian engineering
services provider Sirtl (notified April 22/deadline June
2/simplified)
JUNE 3
-- Investment funds Investindustrial V L.P. and Catelli
S.r.l. to jointly acquire baby care products maker Artsana
(notified April 25/deadline June 3/simplified)
JUNE 8
-- Irish Life to buy Aviva Health and 50.7 percent of shares
in GloHealth that it does not currently own. Both are providers
of health insurance in Ireland. (notified April 28/deadline June
6)
JUNE 9
-- U.S. food service distributor Sysco Corp to
acquire peer Brakes Group (notified April 29/deadline June 9)
-- Fairfax Holdings Ltd and OPG Commercial Holdings to
acquire joint control of Eurolife ERB Insurance Group Holdings
(notified April 29/deadline June 9)
JUNE 13
-- Dutch holding company Hal Investments to
acquire 20 percent stake in online retailer Coolblue (notified
on May 3/deadline June 13/simplified)
-- Auto parts maker Johnson Controls to buy
Ireland-based Tyco International. (notified on May
3/deadline June 13/simplified)
JUNE 14
-- Private equity firms 3i Group and Wood Creek Capital
Management LLC to jointly acquire Wireless Infrastructure Group
(notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
-- Hearst Communications Inc and Advance Publications to set
up a joint venture (notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
-- France's Credit Mutuel to acquire GE Capital's factoring
and equipment financing businesses in France and Germany
(notified on May 4/deadline June 14)
JUNE 15
-- U.S. payments network operator Visa Inc to acquire
Visa Europe (notified May 10/deadline June 15/simplified)
AUG 10
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of
satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
extended to Aug. 10 from July 27/concessions offered May 4)
AUG 18
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Aug 18 from Aug. 10 after the companies
asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
