BRUSSELS Dec 7 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire
social network LinkedIn (approved Dec. 6)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German automotive parts supplier Rheinmetall Automotive
and Chinese automobile radiator company Zhejiang
Yinlun Machinery to form joint venture (notified
Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 17/simplified procedure)
-- U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. to take sole
control of Japanese auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp
(notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Permira to acquire German
fashion retailer and exporter Schustermann & Borenstein
(notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 8
-- Chinese aviation and shipping group HNA Group to acquire
a stake in Air France-KLM's catering business Servair
(notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)
DEC 15
-- Italian utility Enel to acquire Italian
fibre-optic company Metroweb which will merge with Enel Open
Fiber, a joint venture with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti (CDP) (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)
DEC 16
-- French group Danone to acquire U.S. organic
foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co (notified Oct.
26/deadline extended to Dec. 16 from Dec. 2 after concessions
offered)
DEC 19
-- Germany's Deutsche Post AG to acquire UK
postal operator UK Mail Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline
Dec. 19/simplified)
DEC 20
-- UK retail property developer Hammerson and Irish
life insurance and pension company Irish Life
Assurance to jointly acquire Ilac Shopping Centre in
Dublin (notified 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)
DEC 21
-- Irish technology distribution company Exertis, which is
part of DCC PLC, to acquire UK data-storage company
Hammer (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Spanish publisher Grupo Planeta and Italian publisher De
Agostini Libri to form joint venture publishing company DeA
Planeta Libri in Italy (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec.
21/simplified)
-- Funds managed by U.S. asset management company Bain
Capital to acquire U.S. automotive business services provider
MSX International (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec.
21/simplified)
DEC 22
-- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services (HPES), IT services
business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises, to acquire U.S.
IT services group Computer Sciences Corp (notified Nov.
17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)
-- Coca Cola Company to buy 50 percent stake in
Lithuanian mineral water producer Neptuno Vandenys from Coca
Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (notified Nov.
17/deadline Dec. 22)
-- Verizon Communications to acquire U.S. internet
company Yahoo (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)
DEC 23
-- Asset management company The Carlyle Group to
acquire German public holding company KAP-Beteiligungs AG
(notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
-- Investment company Aurelius Group to acquire U.S. office
supplies retailer Office Depot's European operations
(notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
-- German financial services company Allianz and
Dutch insurance company NN Group to acquire joint
control over German student housing company The FIZZ (notified
Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
JAN 3
-- Luxembourg insurance company Allianz Infrastructure
Luxembourg I and UK fund management copmany Dalmore
Capital to jointly acquire UK infrastructure provider Bazalgette
Equity Limited (notified Nov. 21/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)
JAN 4
-- Private equity firms CVC and Cinven to
jointly acquire Luxembourg-based credit card provider NewDay
Group Holdings (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)
-- U.S. car sealing and thermal management products Dana
to acquire transmissions and hydraulic and electronic
parts maker Brevini Group's fluid power and power transmission
units (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)
JAN 5
-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire
U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 5)
-- Private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid
Europa to acquire Polish e-commerce business Allegro and Polish
price comparison website Ceneo from South African media and
e-commerce company Naspers (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan.
5/simplified)
JAN 6
-- Chinese insurance company Fosun to acquire German fashion
house Tom Tailor (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 6/simplified)
JAN 9
-- Venture capital company Rockaway Capital SE, energy
company EC Investments and Czech financial services company PPF
Group N.V. to create online shopping joint venture
Sully System (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
-- Czech e-commerce services company Rockaway Capital SE,
energy company EC Investments and Czech financial services
company PPF Group N.V. to acquire Sully systems, which will act
as a holding company (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan.
9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- French automotive manufacturer Groupe PSA to
take control of French second-hand car distributor Groupe Aramis
(notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
-- Business consultancy Everis Initiatives, which is a
subsidiary of Japanese group NTT Data, and Spanish bank
Bankia to jointly acquire Spanish company Nettit
Colaborative Payment, which is now solely controlled by Everis
(notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 11
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 11)
JAN 13
--Investment firm HIG Capital to acquire shares in Dutch
recycling company Ecore (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan.
13/simplifed)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries to acquire
U.S. peer Guardian Industries (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan.
13/simplified)
JAN 17
--German automotive parts supplier Rheinmetall Automotive
and Chinese automobile radiator company Zhejan Yinlun Machinery
to form joint venture JV (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan.
17/simplified procedure)
--U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. to acquire Japanese auto
parts supplier Calsonic Kansei (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan.
17/simplified)
JAN 18
-- Private equity firm Permira to acquire German
fashion retailer and exporter Schustermann & Borenstein
(notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)
FEB 23
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23
from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
FEB 28
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 28)
MARCH 6
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to
March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)
MARCH 29
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline March 29)
SUSPENDED
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
