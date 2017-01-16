BRUSSELS Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Ube Industries to acquire joint control of electrolytes makers Changshu MC Ionic Solutions CN Co Ltd and AET Electrolyte Technologies (Zhangjiagang) Co. Ltd (approved Jan. 13)

-- Japanese holding company Sompo Holdings Inc to acquire New York-listed insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd (approved Jan. 12)

-- Private equity firm Permira to acquire online fashion products retailer Schustermann & Borenstein (approved Jan. 10)

-- U.S. investment group KKR to acquire a majority stake in Swedish bed and mattress maker Hilding Anders (approved Jan. 9)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Apollo Management to acquire Dutch lighting products maker Lumileds Holding (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JAN 13

-- Investment firm HIG Capital to acquire shares in Dutch recycling company Ecore (notified Dec. 1/deadline Jan. 13/simplifed)

JAN 17

-- German automotive parts supplier Rheinmetall Automotive and Chinese automobile radiator company Zhejan Yinlun Machinery to form joint venture JV (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 17/simplified procedure)

-- U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. to take sole control of Japanese auto parts supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 17/simplified)

JAN 18

-- Private equity firm Permira to acquire German fashion retailer and exporter Schustermann & Borenstein (notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)

JAN 19

-- Smiths Detection U.S. Holdings, subsidiary of British technology group Smiths Group, to acquire sole control of U.S.-based Morpho Detection (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 19)

-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 19 after commitments submitted)

JAN 23

-- France's Schneider Electric and DB Energie to form a joint venture (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

JAN 25

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 25 after commitments submitted)

JAN 26

-- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. (EPH) (notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 26/simplified)

JAN 30

-- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan 30)

JAN 31

-- Hitachi Chemical Company and Italy's Fiamm to form joint venture in automotive and industrial lead-acid batteries (notified Dec. 19/deadline Jan 31/simplified)

-- Austria's Alpha Bank and investment management firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management service coordinator Kaican (notified Dec. 19/deadline Jan 31/simplified)

FEB 2

-- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and CBRE Group Inc together with Poste Vita to acquire indirect joint control of over 10 real estate assets in Germany (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Private equity investor Advent International Corp to acquire industrial parts maker Brammer (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Canada-listed holding company Fairfax <FFH.TO >and Sagard Holdings, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, to acquire joint control of sports good manufacturer PSG (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 3

-- Private equity firm Cerberus Group to buy majority stake in Staples Europe from Staples (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 3/simplified)

-- UK private equity fund adviser Apax Partners to take sole control of diagnostic service provider Unilabs (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 3/simplified)

FEB 6

-- TPG Capital to acquire majority stake in Intel Corp's cyber security unit (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)

-- Swedish private equity fund Altor Fund IV to acquire rest of customer service provider Transcom Worldwide (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- Predica, an insurance unit of Credit Agricole, and Macquarie take joint control of Groupe Pisto, which manages installations to store and transfer oil products (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb 6/simplified)

FEB 7

-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

FEB 9

-- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd to buy UK firm Micheldever Group (notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)

FEB 10

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)

FEB 14

-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes (notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)

FEB 15

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding