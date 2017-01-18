BRUSSELS Jan 18 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire U.S. peer Abbot Laboratories' eye-surgery unit (notified Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21)

-- Japanese electronics products maker Sharp, which is a unit of Taiwanese conglomerate Hon Hai, to acquire a majority stake in UMC from Skytec UMC (notified Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to March 2 from Feb. 23)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JAN 19

-- Smiths Detection U.S. Holdings, subsidiary of British technology group Smiths Group, to acquire sole control of U.S.-based Morpho Detection (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 19)

-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 19 after commitments submitted)

JAN 23

-- France's Schneider Electric and DB Energie to form a joint venture (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

JAN 25

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 25 after commitments submitted)

JAN 26

-- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. (EPH) (notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 26/simplified)

JAN 30

-- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan 30)

JAN 31

-- Hitachi Chemical Company and Italy's Fiamm to form joint venture in automotive and industrial lead-acid batteries (notified Dec. 19/deadline Jan 31/simplified)

-- Austria's Alpha Bank and investment management firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management service coordinator Kaican (notified Dec. 19/deadline Jan 31/simplified)

FEB 2

-- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and CBRE Group Inc together with Poste Vita to acquire indirect joint control of over 10 real estate assets in Germany (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Private equity investor Advent International Corp to acquire industrial parts maker Brammer (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

-- Canada-listed holding company Fairfax <FFH.TO >and Sagard Holdings, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, to acquire joint control of sports good manufacturer PSG (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 3

-- Private equity firm Cerberus Group to buy majority stake in Staples Europe from Staples (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 3/simplified)

-- UK private equity fund adviser Apax Partners to take sole control of diagnostic service provider Unilabs (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 3/simplified)

FEB 6

-- TPG Capital to acquire majority stake in Intel Corp's cyber security unit (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)

-- Swedish private equity fund Altor Fund IV to acquire rest of customer service provider Transcom Worldwide (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- Predica, an insurance unit of Credit Agricole, and Macquarie take joint control of Groupe Pisto, which manages installations to store and transfer oil products (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb 6/simplified)

FEB 7

-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

FEB 9

-- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd to buy UK firm Micheldever Group (notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)

FEB 10

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)

FEB 14

-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes (notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)

FEB 15

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding