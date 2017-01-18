BRUSSELS Jan 18 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire U.S. peer Abbot Laboratories' eye-surgery unit (notified
Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21)
-- Japanese electronics products maker Sharp, which
is a unit of Taiwanese conglomerate Hon Hai, to
acquire a majority stake in UMC from Skytec UMC (notified Jan.
17/deadline Feb. 21/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to March 2
from Feb. 23)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 19
-- Smiths Detection U.S. Holdings, subsidiary of British
technology group Smiths Group, to acquire sole control
of U.S.-based Morpho Detection (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan.
19)
-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire
U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 19 after commitments
submitted)
JAN 23
-- France's Schneider Electric and DB Energie to
form a joint venture (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan.
23/simplified)
JAN 25
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 25 after commitments submitted)
JAN 26
-- EP Investment and EP Investment II to jointly acquire
Czech utility Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s. (EPH)
(notified Dec. 14/deadline Jan. 26/simplified)
JAN 30
-- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and
Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in
industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution (notified
Dec. 16/deadline Jan 30)
JAN 31
-- Hitachi Chemical Company and Italy's Fiamm to
form joint venture in automotive and industrial lead-acid
batteries (notified Dec. 19/deadline Jan 31/simplified)
-- Austria's Alpha Bank and investment management
firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management
service coordinator Kaican (notified Dec. 19/deadline Jan
31/simplified)
FEB 2
-- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and
CBRE Group Inc together with Poste Vita to acquire
indirect joint control of over 10 real estate assets in Germany
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
-- Private equity investor Advent International Corp to
acquire industrial parts maker Brammer (notified Dec.
21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
-- Canada-listed holding company Fairfax <FFH.TO >and Sagard
Holdings, a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada,
to acquire joint control of sports good manufacturer PSG
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
FEB 3
-- Private equity firm Cerberus Group to buy majority stake
in Staples Europe from Staples (notified Dec.
22/deadline Feb. 3/simplified)
-- UK private equity fund adviser Apax Partners to take sole
control of diagnostic service provider Unilabs (notified Dec.
22/deadline Feb. 3/simplified)
FEB 6
-- TPG Capital to acquire majority stake in Intel Corp's
cyber security unit (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb.
6/simplified)
-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing
facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified
Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)
-- Swedish private equity fund Altor Fund IV to acquire rest
of customer service provider Transcom Worldwide (notified Dec.
23/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)
-- Predica, an insurance unit of Credit Agricole,
and Macquarie take joint control of Groupe Pisto, which manages
installations to store and transfer oil products (notified Dec.
23/deadline Feb 6/simplified)
FEB 7
-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves
and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
FEB 9
-- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd to buy UK firm
Micheldever Group (notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)
FEB 10
-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire
Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks
(notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)
FEB 14
-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes
(notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)
FEB 15
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to
acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business
applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which
is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity
Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in
German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding