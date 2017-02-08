BRUSSELS Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Marubeni Corp and Metro Pacific Investments to form a joint venture to provide clinical laboratory services in the Philippines (approved Feb. 7)

-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business (approved Feb. 7)

-- U.S. investment fund HPS to acquire joint control of U.S. insurance broker NFP Holdings which is now solely controlled by U.S. private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners (approved Feb. 7)

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

-- Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) to acquire joint control of U.S. data centre operator Vantage Data Centers Holding Company (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to April 4 from March 14 after the companies offered concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 10

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)

FEB 15

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding