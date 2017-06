BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Denmark's Dong Energy, Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd and Taiwanese chemicals company Swancor Ind Co Ltd to jointly acquire a Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Wind Power Co Ltd (approved Feb. 28)

-- Investment group KKCG and Taiwanese technology company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is also known as Foxconn, to set up a private equity fund (approved Feb. 22)

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. computer and printer maker Hewlett Packard to acquire South Korean group Samsung Electronics' printer business (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 4)

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Thai state-owned oil and gas company PTT Public Company Group to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 28/deadline April 4/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 2

-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)

-- Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's beer businesses in central and eastern Europe (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)

MARCH 8

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)

-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)

MARCH 9

-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)

MARCH 10

-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)

MARCH 13

-- Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) to acquire joint control of U.S. data centre operator Vantage Data Centers Holding Company (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

-- Private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners IV to acquire joint control of U.S. hospitality operator Apple Leisure Group (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- Japan's Mitsui Group to acquire a stake in UK train operator Group Anglia Rail Holdings from Dutch state-owned public transport firm Abellio (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

MARCH 14

-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 17

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 20

-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding