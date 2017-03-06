BRUSSELS, March 6 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea
and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint
control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (approved March
3)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 8
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified
Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 9
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
MARCH 13
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline
March 14/simplified)
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis
(notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding