BRUSSELS, March 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd (approved March 7)

-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis (approved March 7)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MARCH 8

-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8)

MARCH 10

-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10)

MARCH 13

-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

-- German engineering company Siemens to merge assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)

MARCH 14

-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)

MARCH 16

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)

MARCH 17

-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S. broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)

MARCH 20

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding