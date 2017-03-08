BRUSSELS, March 8 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(approved March 7)
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis
(approved March 7)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 8
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified
Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 10
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
MARCH 13
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline
March 14/simplified)
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding