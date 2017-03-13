BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (approved March 13)
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(approved March 13)
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (approved March 10)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (approved
March 8)
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (approved March 7)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace (notified
March 8/deadline April 12)
-- U.S. car part supplier Lear to acquire Grupo
Antolin's automotive seating business (notified March 8/deadline
April 12/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Partners Group to acquire
European operator of clinical pathology laboratory operator
Cerba Healthcare from PAI Partners (notified March 7/deadline
April 11/simplified)
-- Engie Group French banking group BPCE to acquire a 49.9
percent stake in renewable energy companies LCS 4 and LCS
(notified March 3/deadline April 7/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Dutch insurer NN Group to acquire Dutch rival
Group Delta Lloyd (notified Feb. 22/deadline extended
to April 12 from March 29 after the Dutch competition regulator
asked to examine the deal)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding