BRUSSELS, March 14 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire Italian tyre
maker Fintyre (approved March 13)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding