APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal
and Italian peer Coils Lamiere Nastri SpA to form a joint
venture (approved March 20)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Canadian public pension fund Caisse de Depot du Placement
du Quebec and British asset manager Hermes to acquire 40 percent
of British high-speed rail Eurostar International Ltd, which is
55 percent owned by French rail operator SNCF Mobilities
(notified March 19/deadline April 28)
-- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs and French property
developer Altarea to jointly acquire French holding
company Pascal Defense S.A.R.L. (notified March 18/deadline
April 27/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 25
-- IFM Global Infrastructure Fund and Mexican builder OHL
Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. to jointly control Mexican
toll road operator Concesionaria Mexiquense (ConMex) (notified
Feb. 18/deadline March 25/simplified)
MARCH 30
-- China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute, which is
part of Chinese group China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and
Finnish ship engine and power plant maker Wartsila to
set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 23/deadline March
30/simplified)
MARCH 31
-- German publishers Holtzbrinck Publishing Group and
Springer Science+Business Media, which is owned by private
equity investor BC Partners, to set up a joint venture (notified
FEb. 24/deadline March 31)
APRIL 7
-- Investment fund Apax Partners to acquire chemicals
distributor Azelis (notified Feb. 26/deadline April
7/simplified)
-- Private equity firms the Blackstone Group and TPG
Global to jointly acquire British financial services providers
Acenden Ltd and AMS Decisions Advisers (notified Feb.
26/deadline April 7/simplified)
-- South African furniture retailer Steinhoff to
acquire local apparel firm Pepkor (notified Feb. 26/deadline
April 7/simplified)
-- German insurer Talanx and Portuguese
Mota-Engil to jointly acquire Portuguese company
Indaqua Industry and Water Management SA (notified Feb.
26/deadline April 7/simplified)
APRIL 8
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- Private equity firm PAI to acquire Dutch clothing and
footwear retailer Lion Adventure (notified March 2/deadline
April 9/simplified)
-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries Inc
to acquire Luxembourg-based International Flooring
Systems (notified March 2/deadline April 9)
APIRL 10
-- Chinese state-owned steelmaker Hebei Iron & Steel Group
to acquire a controlling stake in Swiss steel product trader
from DPH Duferco International Trading Holding (notified March
3/deadline April 10/simplified)
-- U.S. card payment services provider American Express
and Swiss bank Credit Suisse to restructure
their Swiss and Liechtenstein joint venture (notified March
3/deadline April 10/simplified)
APRIL 13
-- Fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners and Spanish
builder ACS to jointly acquire some of ACS' energy
renewable assets in Spain, Purtugal and internationally
(notified March 4/deadline April 13/simplified)
APRIL 14
-- German insurer Allianz, Canadian investment
fund manager Alberta Investment Management Corp and Utilities
Trust of Australia to acquire joint control of railway rolling
stock producer Porterbrook (notified March 5/deadline April
14/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- Bermuda-based insurance holding company Athene Holding
Ltd, which is controlled by private investment firm Apollo, to
acquire Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd's German subsidiaries
(notified March 6/deadline April 15/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Riverstone and British bank
Barclays to jointly acquire oil producer Origo
(notified March 6/deadline April 15/simplified)
-- AR Packaging Group to buy U.S. packaging company
MeadWestvaco Corp's European tobacco and general
packaging folding carton operations (notified March 6/deadline
April 15/simplified)
APRIL 16
-- Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
to purchase British rail rolling stock company
Eversholt Rail (notified March 9/deadline April 16/simplified)
-- German refiner Varo Energy Holding GmbH to acquire German
oil products distributor Gekol (notified March 9/deadline April
16/simplified)
APRIL 17
-- Spanish oil company Repsol to acquire Canadian
oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc. (notified
March 10/deadline April 17/simplified)
APRIL 20
-- Finnish ship engine and power plant maker Wartsila
to buy navigation systems maker L-3 Marine Systems
from L-3 Holding (notified March 11/deadline April
20/simplified)
-- Telecoms group Altice to acquire Brazilian peer
Grupo Oi's Portuguese assets (notified Feb.
25/deadline April 20/concessions offered April 20/Portuguese
competition authority asked to review the case on March 5)
APRIL 21
-- Private equity firms Ardian France and F2i SGR to acquire
joint control of investor F2i Aeroporti which holds stakes in
companies operating at Italian airports (notified March
12/deadline April 21)
APRIL 23
-- German industrial services group Bilfinger and
merchandising and management services provider Papstar Holding
AG to set up a joint venture (notified March 16/deadline April
23/simplified)
APRIL 27
-- Irish cement firm CRH to buy assets from merging
companies Lafarge and Holcim (notified March
18/deadline April 27)
MAY 26
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline May 26 after the companies revised their
concessions)
JUNE 1
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the fourth time to June 1 from May 13)
JUNE 26
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline June 26/companies offer commitments on March 13)
JULY 8
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline extended to July 8 from Feb. 23 after the
European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
JULY 14
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline extended for the second time to July
14 from June 30)
AUG 6
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the second time
to Aug. 6 from July 8 after GE asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
suspended after Orange failed to provide certain information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
