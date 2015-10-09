BRUSSELS Oct 9 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Buyout fund Gilde Fund and Parcom Fund to acquire Dutch textiles and geosynthetics supplier Ten Cate (approved Oct. 8)

-- Oil trader Vitol to acquire the other half of storage company VTTI from Malaysian shipping company MISC Bhd (approved Oct. 8)

-- French bank BNP Paribas to acquire GE Capital Corp's European car leasing business (approved Oct. 8)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors and chemicals company Ineos to jointly acquire U.S. sulphuric acid producer Eco Services (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 12/simplified)

-- U.S. private investment fund Sun Capital to acquire Finlays Horticulture (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 12

-- U.S. investment firm Colony Capital and French insurer Axa to jointly acquire data center operator Groupe Data 4 (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

OCT 14

-- U.S. chipmaker Intel to acquire U.S. peer Altera (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)

OCT 16

-- PGA Motors SAS, which is indirectly controlled by German carmaker Volkswagen AG, to acquire car seller MSA Groupe SAS (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16)

-- Private equity firms Blackstone Group and Corsair Capital to jointly acquire U.S. investment management firm First Eagle Management (notified Sept. 11/deadline Oct. 16/simplified)

OCT 19

-- Investors Parcom Capital and Pon Holdings to acquire Dutch engineering services company Royal Imtech's marine unit (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19)

OCT 20

-- Carlyle Group LP to acquire data storage unit Veritas from antivirus software maker Symantec Corp (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

OCT 21

-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners to acquire Dream Luxco SCA, the holding company of security services provider Securitas Direct Group (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)

OCT 23

-- Also Holding AG, a unit of Germany's Droege International Group AG, to acquire Polish IT company PC Factory S.A. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23)

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire French food producer Davigel Group (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23/simplified)

OCT 26

-- Chilean-based miner Antofagasta to acquire 50 percent of Canadian minier Barrick Gold Corp's Zaldivar copper mine (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)

OCT 27

-- U.S. plane maker Lockheed Martin to acquire U.S. peer Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

-- Financial industry software maker Fidelity National Information Services to acquire U.S. peer SunGard Data Systems Inc (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

OCT 28

-- Grosvenor Group and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire a real estate property in Milan, Italy (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)

OCT 29

-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline Oct. 29)

OCT 30

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to Oct. 30 from Oct 16 after the British competition authority asked to take over the case)

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Dutch engineering services company Imtech's Nordic businesses (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

-- German home improvement store OBI to acquire Austrian retailer BauMax (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30/simplified)

NOV 9

-- Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners, German bottler Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetraenke AG and Icelandic bottler Vífilfell hf to merge (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 9)

-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 9)

NOV 10

-- French insurer Axa to acquire insurer Genworth Financial Inc's lifestyle protection insurance business (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

DEC 9

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)

JAN 13

-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)

JAN 18

-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

FEB 10

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

MARCH 3

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended for the fourth time to March 3 from Feb. 18)

SUSPENDED

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)