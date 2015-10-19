BRUSSELS Oct 19 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Investors Parcom Capital and Pon Holdings to acquire
Dutch engineering services company Royal Imtech's
marine unit (approved Oct. 16)
-- Financial industry software maker Fidelity National
Information Services to acquire U.S. peer SunGard Data
Systems Inc (approved Oct. 16)
-- PGA Motors SAS, which is indirectly controlled by German
carmaker Volkswagen AG, to acquire car seller MSA
Groupe SAS (approved Oct. 16)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 23
-- Also Holding AG, a unit of Germany's Droege
International Group AG, to acquire Polish IT company PC Factory
S.A. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23)
OCT 28
-- Grosvenor Group and Canada's Public Sector
Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire a real estate
property in Milan, Italy (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct.
28/simplified)
OCT 29
-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire
British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline
Oct. 29)
OCT 30
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended
to Oct. 30 from Oct 16 after the British competition authority
asked to take over the case)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Dutch engineering
services company Imtech's Nordic businesses (notified
Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)
-- German home improvement store OBI to acquire
Austrian retailer BauMax (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct.
30/simplified)
NOV 9
-- Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian
Partners, German bottler Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetraenke AG and
Icelandic bottler Vífilfell hf to merge (notified Oct.
2/deadline Nov. 9)
-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire
U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov.
9)
NOV 10
-- U.S. private investment fund Sun Capital to acquire
Finlays Horticulture (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov.
10/simplified)
-- French insurer Axa to acquire insurer Genworth
Financial Inc's lifestyle protection insurance business
(notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)
-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 5/deadline
Nov. 10/simplified)
NOV 12
-- Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors and chemicals
company Ineos to jointly acquire U.S. sulphuric acid
producer Eco Services (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov.
12/simplified)
NOV 13
-- Japanese steel producer Marubeni-Itochu Steel and
Sumitomo Corp to combined their domestic Japanese steel
building materials businesses (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 13)
NOV 16
-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 9/deadline
Nov. 16/simplified)
-- U.S. industrial group Honeywell to acquire the
Elster utility consumption metering business of British company
Melrose Industries Plc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov.
16)
NOV 17
-- Swiss insurer ACE to acquire U.S. peer Chubb
notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)
NOV 18
-- Insurance broker Willis Group to acquire
financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co
(notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)
-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S.
peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18)
NOV 20
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss air cargo
handler Swissport International (notified Oct. 15/deadline Nov.
20)
DEC 9
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
JAN 18
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European
Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
FEB 10
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended
to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
MARCH 3
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline
extended for the fourth time to March 3 from Feb. 18)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies
provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)