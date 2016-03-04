BRUSSELS, March 4 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- French company Avril Pole Animal and German meat product
processor Tonnies International Holding to set up a joint
venture (approved March 3)
-- McKesson to acquire certain businesses, notably
pharmaceutical wholesaling in UK and Ireland, from UDG
Healthcare (partially approved March 3, other aspects
referred to the UK competition authority)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 7
-- Private equity fund Lone Star Fund to acquire food and
beverage vending machine maker N&W Global Vending
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire U.S. peer
Allergan's generics drugs business (notified Jan.
21/deadline extended to March 10 from Feb. 25 after Teva offers
commitments)
-- EDF and China General Nuclear Power Corp forms
NNB GenCo consortium for nuclear power plant construction
(notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10)
MARCH 15
-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to
acquire German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei Group
(notified Feb. 9/deadline March 15)
MARCH 16
-- Slot machine maker Loewen Entertainment German gambling
halls operator Safari Holding and Schmidt Gruppe Service
Gesellschaft fur Spielerschutz und pravention to set up a joint
venture (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
MARCH 17
-- British plastic packaging company RPC Group to
acquire French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems (notified
Feb. 11/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 18
-- U.S. car parts distributor LKQ Corp to acquire
Italy's Rhiag Group from private equity firm Apax Partners LLP
(notified Feb. 12/deadline March 18)
MARCH 22
-- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to acquire
car parts maker Mecaplast Group (notified Feb. 16/deadline March
22/simplified)
-- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin producer Indorama
Netherlands to acquire Guadarranque Polyester (notified Feb.
16/deadline March 22)
-- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe SAS to
acquire car parts maker Mecaplast Group (notified Feb.
16/deadline March 22/simplified)
MARCH 29
-- Statoil Fuel and Retail to acquire fuels
business of Dansk Fuels (notified on Feb. 4/deadline extended to
March 29 from March 10 after the companies submitted
concessions)
MARCH 30
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to March 30 from March 11 after the Italian
competition authority requested to take over the case)
-- Japanese employment agency Recruit to acquire
Dutch peer USG People (notified Feb. 19/deadline March
30/simplified)
APRIL 1
-- British rivate equity firm Bridgepoint Group to acquire
Polish children's apparel and toy store chain SMYK Group
(notified Feb. 23/deadline April 1/simplified)
APRIL 6
-- Global Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board to jointly acquire some businesses from
Australian freight company Asciano (notified Feb.
26/deadline April 6/simplified)
-- Worldline to acquire PaySquare from Equens
(notified Feb. 26/deadline April 6)
APRIL 7
-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to acquire ENI
Hungaria and ENI Slovenia from Italian oil producer Eni
(notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7)
-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
General Atlantic to jointly acquire U.S. asset management
company Pioneer U.S. (notified Feb. 29/deadline April
7/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Apax Partners and Neuberger Berman
Acquisition LLC to jointly acquire Italian tech services
provider Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SPA (notified Feb.
29/deadline April 7/simplified)
-- U.S. technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp
to acquire British outsourcing company Xchanging Plc
(notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7/simplified)
MAY 19
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended
to May 19 from April 22 after Hutchison offered concessions)
JULY 12
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of
satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
extended to July 12 from Feb. 26 after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified Nov. 27/deadline suspended on Feb. 18 after companies
failed to provide some information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
