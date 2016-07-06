BRUSSELS, July 6 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
merger process:
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. paint company Sherwin-Williams Co to acquire
U.S. rival Valspar Corp (notified July 5/deadline Aug.
10)
-- Investment company Partners Group-led consortium
to acquire French property management services provider Foncia
from private equity firms Bridgepoint and Eurazeo (notified July
4/deadline Aug. 9)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- British mobile telephony operator Vodafone and
U.S. cable company Liberty Global to merge their Dutch
operations (notified June 14/deadline extended to Aug. 3 from
July 19 after the Dutch competition authority asked to take over
the case)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 7
-- Spanish bank Banco Santander to acquire some of
Portuguese lende Banif's assets (notified June 2/deadline July
7)
JULY 11
-- French company Plastic Omnium to acquire French
car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors business
(notified May 23/deadline extended to July 11 from June 27 after
Omnium offered concessions)
JULY 13
-- German company Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
pharmaceutical company Sanofi's animal health buisness
(notified June 8/deadline July 13)
JULY 15
-- Private equity firm PIA Partners-owned R&R Ice Cream and
Nestle to set up a joint venture to sell ice cream and
frozen food (notified June 10/deadline July 15)
-- Polish investment company Kulczyk Holding S.A. and
construction company Strabag Sp. z.o.o., which is a unit of
Austrian construction group Strabag SE, to set up a
joint venture (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
JULY 19
-- Dutch investment company NPM Capital and Thijs Hendrix
Beheer B.V. to jointly acquire animal and fish breeder Hendrix
Genetics, which is now controlled by Thijs Hendrix Beheer
(notified June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)
JULY 20
-- U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan to acquire Swedish
peer Meda (notified June 1/deadline extended to July
20 from July 6 after Mylan offered concessions)
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA to acquire Danish freight
forwarder Scan Global Logistics (notified June 15/deadline July
20/simplified)
-- Private investor firms Partners Group and Infrared
Capital Partners to jointly acquire Merkur Offshore (notified
June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- French drugmaker Sanofi to acquire Germany
company Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare business
(notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 22
-- Spanish online bank Bancopopular-e, which is 49-percent
owned by Banco Popular Espanol, to acquire Portuguese
lender Banco Popular Portugal's payment cards' buisness
(notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- Private investment company Maxburg Investments II GmbH &
Co and VR Equity Partner to jointly acquire German fabric
producer Norafin Verwaltungs GmbH (notified June 16/deadline
July 22/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank
to jointly acquire some assets from National Bank of
Greece (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
JULY 25
-- French oil and gas producer Total to acquire
sole control of French industrial battery maker Saft Groupe S.A.
(notified June 17/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- Finnish crane maker Konecranes to acquire U.S.
crane maker Terex's cranes business for ports and
factories (MHPS) (deadline June 17/deadline July 25)
-- U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus and
French investment firm Wendel to set up a joint
venture (notified June 17/deadline July 25/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp and
Japanese marketing company MonotaRO Co to set up an Indonesian
joint venture (notified June 20/deadline July 26/simplified)
-- Czech energy group Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s
(EPH) to acquire Italian utility Enel's Slovakian
company Slovenske elektrarne a.s (notified June 20/deadline July
26)
JULY 27
-- Investment firms IK and Five Arrows Managers to jointly
acquire French real estate intermediary I@D (notified June
21/deadline July 27/simplified)
-- Novy Invest, BNP Paribas Fortis, Sofindev IV and DHAM NV
to jointly acquire kitchen appliances makerNovy International
(notified June 21/deadline July 27/simplified)
JULY 28
- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline July 28)
JULY 29
-- Jones Lang LaSalle to acquire UK management services
provider Integral UK Holding (notified June 23/deadline July
29/simplified)
-- General Motors France and French car retailer
Groupe Dubreuil Claro to set up a joint venture (notified June
23/July 29/simplified)
AUG 1
-- Sony Corp to buy out the Michael Jackson
estate's stake in its music publishing joint venture (notified
June 24/deadline Aug. 1)
-- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire business
intelligence software company Qlik Technologies
(notified June 24/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)
AUG 2
-- Italian refinery Raffineria di Milazzo S.C.p.A., which is
jointly controlled by Italian oil producer Eni S.p.A.
and Kuwait Petroleum Italia S.p.A., to joint Italian thermal
power plant Termica Milazzo from Italian energy group Edison
S.p.A. (notified June 27/dateline Aug. 2/simplified)
-- Chinese gaming group Tencent Holdings Ltd to
acquire Finnish mobile game maker Supercell from Japanese
Internet and telecoms group SoftBank Group (notified
June 27/deadline Aug. 2/simplified)
AUG 4
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie and Swiss
Life Group to acquire joint control of Italian transmission
system operator Societa Gasdoti Italia S.p.A. (notified June
29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
-- Swedish carmaker Volvo to acquire joint
control of financial services provider Volvofinans Bank
(notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 9
-- Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone Corp and German
tyre retailer Pneuhage Management GmbH & Co. KG to set up a
joint venture (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Dutch paints and coating producer Akzo Nobel to
acquire German chemicals maker BASF's industrial
coatings business (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9)
AUG 10
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of
satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
extended to Aug. 10 from July 27/concessions offered May 4)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
OCT 18
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline extended for the second time to Oct 18 from Sept. 20)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
