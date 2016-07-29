BRUSSELS, July 29 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Investment company Partners Group-led consortium
to acquire French property management services provider Foncia
from private equity firms Bridgepoint and Eurazeo (approved July
28)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm Altor Fund to jointly acquire marine electronics maker
Navico and marine maps provider C-Map (notified July 28/deadline
Sept. 2/simplified)
-- U.S. healthcare services provider McKesson Corp
and asset manager Blackstone to set up a joint venture
(notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 1
-- Sony Corp to buy out the Michael Jackson
estate's stake in its music publishing joint venture (notified
June 24/deadline Aug. 1)
AUG 3
-- British mobile telephony operator Vodafone and
U.S. cable company Liberty Global to merge their Dutch
operations (notified June 14/deadline Aug. 3/commitments
submitted on July 12)
AUG 4
-- French drugmaker Sanofi to acquire Germany
company Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare business
(notified June 15/deadline extended to Aug. 4 from July 20 after
Sanofi submitted concessions)
-- Swedish carmaker Volvo to acquire joint
control of financial services provider Volvofinans Bank
(notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 8
-- Finnish crane maker Konecranes to acquire U.S.
crane maker Terex's cranes business for ports and
factories (MHPS) (deadline June 17/deadline extended to Aug. 8
from July 25 after Konecranes offered concessions)
AUG 9
-- Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone Corp and German
tyre retailer Pneuhage Management GmbH & Co. KG to set up a
joint venture (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Dutch paints and coating producer Akzo Nobel to
acquire German chemicals maker BASF's industrial
coatings business (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9)
AUG 10
-- Buyout firm EQT to acquire German engineering services
group Bilfinger's building and facility unit (notified
July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
-- U.S. paint company Sherwin-Williams Co to acquire
U.S. rival Valspar Corp (notified July 5/deadline Aug.
10)
AUG 11
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to Aug. 11
from July 28 after the companies offered concessions)
AUG 12
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire techical services
provider Voith Industrial Services (notified July 7/deadline
Aug. 12/simplified)
-- Brazilian steel producer Gerdau and Japan's
Sumitomo Corp to set up a joint venture (notified July
7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
-- U.S. contract medical research provider Quintiles
Transnational Holdings Inc to merge with U.S. healthcare
information company IMS Health Holdings Inc (notified
July 7/deadline Aug. 12)
AUG 16
-- Italian lender FCA Bank S.p.A. to acquire joint control
of auto financing services provider Ferrari financial services
(notified July 8/deadline Aug. 16/simplified)
AUG 18
-- Italian holding company Italmobiliare S.p.A. to
acquire Italian private equity company Clessidra SGR (notified
July 12/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)
AUG 19
-- Investment fund Watling Street to acquire electricity
meter and set-top box maker Sagemcom (notified July 13/deadline
Aug. 19/simplified)
AUG 23
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire
Italian betting company Sisal Group (notified July 15/deadline
Aug. 23/simplified)
AUG 25
-- Japan Tunnel Systems Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
to set up a joint venture (notified July 19/deadline
Aug. 25/simplified)
AUG 26
-- French investment company Ardian and French insurer
Credit Agricole Assurances to jointly acquire French parking
operator Indigo Infra (notified July 20/deadline Aug.
26/simplified)
AUG 29
-- Dutch employment agency Randstad to acquire
French peer Ausy (notified July 22/deadline Aug.
29/simplified)
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire U.S. wire and cable maker Wireco (notified
July 22/deadline Aug. 29/simplified)
-- Belgian investment company Cobepa to acquire German
logistics company JF Hillebrand Group (notified July 22/deadline
Aug. 29/simplified)
AUG 30
-- Polish chemicals company Synthos to acquire
Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos' expandable polystyrene
business INEOS Styrenics (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30)
-- Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido to acquire
Italian fashion house Dolce Gabana's fragrances, colour
cosmetics and skincare business (notified July 25/deadline Aug.
30/simplified)
-- British industrial property developer Segro and
Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to acquire a
French logistics business (notified July 25/deadline Aug.
30/simplified)
SEPT 1
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire New
Zealand resins and coating company Nuplex Industries
(notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
OCT 24
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
