BRUSSELS Aug 19 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Belgian investment company Cobepa to acquire German
logistics company JF Hillebrand Group (approved Aug.19)
-- Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido to acquire
Italian fashion house Dolce Gabbana's fragrances, colour
cosmetics and skincare business (approved Aug.19)
-- French investment company Ardian and French insurer
Credit Agricole Assurances to jointly acquire French parking
operator Indigo Infra (approved Aug.17)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 23
--Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy Italian
betting company Sisal Group (notified Aug. 15/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 25
-- Japan Tunnel Systems Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
to set up a joint venture (notified July 19/deadline
Aug. 25/simplified)
AUG 29
-- Dutch employment agency Randstad to acquire
French peer Ausy (notified July 22/deadline Aug.
29/simplified)
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire U.S. wire and cable maker Wireco (notified
July 22/deadline Aug. 29/simplified)
AUG 30
-- Polish chemicals company Synthos to acquire
Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos' expandable polystyrene
business INEOS Styrenics (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30)
-- British industrial property developer Segro and
Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to acquire a
French logistics business (notified July 25/deadline Aug.
30/simplified)
SEPT 1
-- U.S. healthcare services provider McKesson Corp
and asset manager Blackstone to set up a joint venture
(notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire New
Zealand resins and coating company Nuplex Industries
(notified July 27/deadline Sept. 1)
SEPT 2
-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Public Sector
Pension Board to jointly acquire Cubico Sustainable Investments
Holdings Ltd which in turn will acquire five renewable energy
power generation companies in Italy and the UK (notified July
28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm Altor Fund to jointly acquire marine electronics maker
Navico and marine maps provider C-Map (notified July 28/deadline
Sept. 2/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- Buyout group CVC to acquire Swedish cigarette pack maker
AR Packaging (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6)
-- German forklift truck and robotics maker Kion to
acquire U.S. peer Dematic (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept.
6/simplified)
SEPT 7
-- German energy companies Alpiq AG and Getec
Energie AG to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 2/deadline
Sept. 7/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a 50-percent stake
in Portuguese plastics packaging company Logoplaste (notified
Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
SEPT 9
-- Commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co and
Singaporean palm oil processor Wilmar International Ltd
to acquire joint control of Olenex joint venture
(notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9)
-- Investment fund Partners Group to acquire real estate
services provider Foncia Holding and its subsidiaries (notified
July 4/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
SEPT 12
-- South African furniture and household goods retailer
Steinhoff International to acquire British retailer
Poundland (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
-- French carmaker Groupe PSA subsidiary
Automobiles Citroën SA and Spanish management services provider
Estacionamientos y servicios, S.A.U. to set up a car sharing
joint venture (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
-- Investment fund OpenGate Capital to acquire Belgian
materials group Umicore's zinc chemicals business
(notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
SEPT 14
-- Private equity firm First Reserve to acquire UK service
provider Morrison Utility Services (notified Aug. 9/deadline
Sept. 14/simplified)
-- Investment company Cerberus to acquire control of French
financial companies GE Money Bank SCA, Sorefi SCA,
Somafi-Soguafi SCA and General Electric Financement Pacifique
(notified Aug. 9/Sept. 14/simplified)
SEPT 15
-- Private investment company Ardian to acquire joint
control of fiber product producer Kemide and its subsidiary
Kermel (notified Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 15/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Dutch infrastructure fund DIF and French utility EDF
to acquire German gas grid Thyssengas (notified Aug.
11/deadline Sept. 16)
SEPT 19
--French oil and gas major Total to take over
Lampiris, Belgium's third-largest natural gas and renewable
power vendor (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
--Canon Inc to acquire Toshiba Corp's
medical equipment unit (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
--A division of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate
HNA Group to buy U.S-based Carlson Hotels Inc, owner
of the Radisson hotel chain (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)
SEPT 20
-- Impulsora Del Desarrollo Y El Empleo En America Latina,
S.A.B. De C.V., CPPIB and Ontario teachers' pension plan create
strategic partnership to invest in infrastructure assets in
Mexico (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss airline catering firm
Gategroup (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- Agricultural commodities trader Bunge to acquire
majority stake in German company Walter Rau (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
SEPT 21
-- Computer Sciences Corporation to merge with Hewlett
Packard Enterprise's information technology services segment.
(notified Aug.18/eadline Sept.21/simplified)
OCT 24
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)
DEC 20
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to Dec. 20
from Aug. 11 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Brussels Newsroom)