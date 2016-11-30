BRUSSELS Nov 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. diagnostics company Alere (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 11)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

NOV 30

-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline extended to Nov. 30 from Nov. 16 after Valeo offered concessions)

DEC 2

-- U.S. chemicals group Riechhold and Black Diamond Capital to acquire Italian polymers maker Polynt which is owned by Italian private equity group Investindustrial (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

DEC 6

-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire social network LinkedIn (notified Oct. 14/deadline extended to Dec. 6 from Nov. 22 after concessions offered)

DEC 8

-- Chinese aviation and shipping group HNA Group to acquire a stake in Air France-KLM's catering business Servair (notified Nov. 3/deadline Dec. 8)

DEC 13

-- Investment company Egeria Industrials to acquire packaging maker Clondalkin Industries (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

-- Japanese company Nidec Corp to acquire U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric's motors and electric power division (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

-- NEC Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp to jointly acquire Japanese joint venture Brees Corp (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

-- Swedish lender Nordea Bank and Norwegian financial group DNB Bank ASA to jointly acquire Swedish technology company Relacom Management (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

-- French insurer Axa and Danish public pension fund Arbejdsmarkedets Tillagspension to jointly acquire a Dutch hotel (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

DEC 14

-- Chinese industrial group Northeast Industries Group Co Lt, which is controlled by Chinese conglomerate North Industries Group Corp (Norinco), to acquire Delphi's mechatronics business (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14/simplified)

-- Portuguese transport infrastructure company Brisa and Spanish retailer Areas, which manages concession spaces in transport hubs, will create joint venture BAS to take over food activities in designated service areas in Portugal(notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14/simplified)

DEC 15

-- Italian utility Enel to acquire Italian fibre-optic company Metroweb which will merge with Enel Open Fiber, a joint venture with Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)

DEC 16

-- French naval defence company DCNS and French fund SPI to take joint control of DCNS Energies (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 16/simplified)

-- French companies Engie Futures Energies, Omnes Capital and Predica Prevoyance Dialogue du Credit Agricole to jointly control French wind farm company Maia Eolis, previously controlled exclusively by Engie Futures Energies (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 16/simplified)

-- French group Danone to acquire U.S. organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co (notified Oct. 26/deadline extended to Dec. 16 from Dec. 2 after concessions offered)

DEC 19

-- Germany's Deutsche Post AG to acquire UK postal operator UK Mail Group (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

DEC 20

-- UK retail property developer Hammerson and Irish life insurance and pension company Irish Life Assurance to jointly acquire Ilac Shopping Centre in Dublin (notified 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)

DEC 21

-- Irish technology distribution company Exertis, which is part of DCC PLC, to acquire UK data-storage company Hammer (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- Spanish publisher Grupo Planeta and Italian publisher De Agostini Libri to form joint venture publishing company DeA Planeta Libri in Italy (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Funds managed by U.S. asset management company Bain Capital to acquire U.S. automotive business services provider MSX International (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

DEC 22

-- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services (HPES), IT services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprises, to acquire U.S. IT services group Computer Sciences Corp (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)

-- Coca Cola Company to buy 50 percent stake in Lithuanian mineral water producer Neptuno Vandenys from Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

-- Verizon Communications to acquire U.S. internet company Yahoo (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

DEC 23

-- Asset management company The Carlyle Group to acquire German public holding company KAP-Beteiligungs AG (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Investment company Aurelius Group to acquire U.S. office supplies retailer Office Depot's European operations (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- German financial services company Allianz and Dutch insurance company NN Group to acquire joint control over German student housing company The FIZZ (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

JAN 3

-- Luxembourg insurance company Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg I and UK fund management copmany Dalmore Capital to jointly acquire UK infrastructure provider Bazalgette Equity Limited (notified Nov. 21/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)

JAN 4

-- Private equity firms CVC and Cinven to jointly acquire Luxembourg-based credit card provider NewDay Group Holdings (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)

-- U.S. car sealing and thermal management products Dana to acquire transmissions and hydraulic and electronic parts maker Brevini Group's fluid power and power transmission units (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 4/simplified)

JAN 5

-- UK engineering company Smiths Group to acquire U.S.-based Morpho Detection from French aerospace company Safran (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 5)

-- Private equity firms Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa to acquire Polish e-commerce business Allegro and Polish price comparison website Ceneo from South African media and e-commerce company Naspers (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 5/simplified)

JAN 9

-- Venture capital company Rockaway Capital SE, energy company EC Investments and Czech financial services company PPF Group N.V. to create online shopping joint venture Sully System (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

-- Czech e-commerce services company Rockaway Capital SE, energy company EC Investments and Czech financial services company PPF Group N.V. to acquire Sully system, which will act as a holding company (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 10

-- French automotive manufacturer Groupe PSA to take control of French second-hand car distributor Groupe Aramis (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

FEB 13

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to March 6 from Feb. 13 after the companies asked for more time)

FEB 23

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23 from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

FEB 28

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 28)

MARCH 29

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline March 29)

SUSPENDED

-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)