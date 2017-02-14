BRUSSELS Feb 14 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swedish hygiene products and forestry group SCA
to acquire German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN from
private equity firm EQT (approved Feb. 13)
-- Investment fund EQT Fund Management to acquire joint
control of Germany energy company Getec Energie Holding which is
now solely controlled by GEH GmbH (approved Feb. 10)
NEW LISTINGS
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding