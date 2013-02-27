UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS Feb 27 EU antitrust regulators blocked Ryanair's third attempt to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus on Wednesday, a ruling Europe's biggest low-cost airline called politically motivated and vowed to challenge in court.
The European Commission said the proposed 694-million-euro ($907 million) bid would have resulted in consumers paying higher prices.
Following is a list of deals blocked by the European Union's executive since it was given veto powers. Other deals have collapsed over EU regulatory concerns but were not formally prohibited.
2013 - Ryanair's third takeover bid of Aer Lingus
2013 - UPS' takeover bid for TNT
2012 - Planned merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
2011 - Olympic Air's proposed merger with Aegean Airlines
2007 - Ryanair's planned acquisition of Aer Lingus
2004 - Energias de Portugal and ENI's proposed takeover of Gas de Portugal
2001 - Tetra Laval's proposed purchase of rival packaging company Sidel
2001 - CVC's planned acquisition of Austria-based Lenzing
2001 - Schneider Electric's planned 6.42 billion euro bid to buy rival Legrand
2001 - General Electric Co's planned acquisition of Honeywell International
2001 - Swedish paper giant Svenska Cellulosa AB's planned acquisition of Finnish Metsa Tissue Oyi
2000 - Proposed merger of U.S. telecoms firms WorldCom and Sprint
2000 - Swedish truckmaker Volvo's buy of Scania
1999 - UK tour operator Airtours bid for First Choice
1998 - Proposed digital-TV alliance between CLT-UFA and Kirch
1998 - Acquisition by Deutsche Telekom and CLT-UFA of a stake in Kirch's BetaResearch
1997 - Blokker's buy of Dutch operations of Toys 'R' Us
1996 - Platinum merger of South Africa's Gencor and Lonrho Plc.
1996 - Finnish retail deal between Kesko and Tuko.
1996 - Saint-Gobain, Wacker-Chemie silicon carbide JV.
1995 - Nordic satellite distribution JV between Norsk Telekom, TeleDanmark and Kinnevick.
1995 - Dutch Holland Media Group venture between RTL4, Veronica and Endemol.
1994 - Bertelsmann, Kirch, Deutsche Telecom MSG deal.
1991 - Purchase of Boeing's De Havilland unit by Aerospatiale and Alenia. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)
