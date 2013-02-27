BRUSSELS Feb 27 EU antitrust regulators blocked Ryanair's third attempt to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus on Wednesday, a ruling Europe's biggest low-cost airline called politically motivated and vowed to challenge in court.

The European Commission said the proposed 694-million-euro ($907 million) bid would have resulted in consumers paying higher prices.

Following is a list of deals blocked by the European Union's executive since it was given veto powers. Other deals have collapsed over EU regulatory concerns but were not formally prohibited.

2013 - Ryanair's third takeover bid of Aer Lingus

2013 - UPS' takeover bid for TNT

2012 - Planned merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse

2011 - Olympic Air's proposed merger with Aegean Airlines

2007 - Ryanair's planned acquisition of Aer Lingus

2004 - Energias de Portugal and ENI's proposed takeover of Gas de Portugal

2001 - Tetra Laval's proposed purchase of rival packaging company Sidel

2001 - CVC's planned acquisition of Austria-based Lenzing

2001 - Schneider Electric's planned 6.42 billion euro bid to buy rival Legrand

2001 - General Electric Co's planned acquisition of Honeywell International

2001 - Swedish paper giant Svenska Cellulosa AB's planned acquisition of Finnish Metsa Tissue Oyi

2000 - Proposed merger of U.S. telecoms firms WorldCom and Sprint

2000 - Swedish truckmaker Volvo's buy of Scania

1999 - UK tour operator Airtours bid for First Choice

1998 - Proposed digital-TV alliance between CLT-UFA and Kirch

1998 - Acquisition by Deutsche Telekom and CLT-UFA of a stake in Kirch's BetaResearch

1997 - Blokker's buy of Dutch operations of Toys 'R' Us

1996 - Platinum merger of South Africa's Gencor and Lonrho Plc.

1996 - Finnish retail deal between Kesko and Tuko.

1996 - Saint-Gobain, Wacker-Chemie silicon carbide JV.

1995 - Nordic satellite distribution JV between Norsk Telekom, TeleDanmark and Kinnevick.

1995 - Dutch Holland Media Group venture between RTL4, Veronica and Endemol.

1994 - Bertelsmann, Kirch, Deutsche Telecom MSG deal.

1991 - Purchase of Boeing's De Havilland unit by Aerospatiale and Alenia. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)