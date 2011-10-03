BRUSSELS Oct 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (approved Oct. 3)

-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble and Israeli peer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to set up a joint venture (approved Sept. 30)

-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire a controlling stake in French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies (approved Sept. 30)

-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem to acquire Dow Chemical's polypropylene business (approved Sept. 28)

-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (approved Sept. 28)

-- Zurich Financial Services to acquire joint control of Spanish bank Santander's life insurance, pension and general insurance operations in Latin America (approved Sept. 29)

-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia, which is owned by Edison SpA (approved Sept. 29)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric, Russian energy producer and importer Inter Rao Ues and Russian engine maker United Engine Corporation to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov 9/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 5

-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care and Swiss company the Galenica Group to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

OCT 7

-- U.S. software company Microsoft to acquire video chat service Skype (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)

-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire U.S. maker of medical devices Kinetic Concepts Inc (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)

OCT 13

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon (notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29 after Teva offers commitments)

OCT 14

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a stake in international health club operator Virgin Active (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)

-- Private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, and funds controlled by Technology Crossover Ventures to acquire joint control of Arizona-registered company Godaddy Group (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)

OCT 18

-- Mitsubishi Corp to acquire a stake in Czech auto car body maker Sungwoo Hitech from South Korea's Sungwoo Hitech Co Ltd (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

OCT 19

-- Ugitour, part of French insurer AXA , Caisse des Depots et Consignations and Sogecap, a subsidiary of French bank Societe Generale to acquire joint control of several Belgian and French properties (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct. 19/simplified)

OCT 20

-- Dutch bank AEGON's Spanish unit to acquire a 50 percent stake in Spanish life insurer Cajaburgos Vida, part of Banca Civica (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

-- Danish dairy coperative Arla Foods to acquire German dairy cooperative Allgauland (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

-- A joint venture led by Gores Group LLC to acquire clothing retailer Mexx from Liz Claiborne Inc (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

OCT 24

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24)

OCT 26

-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

-- U.S.-based Seagate Technology to acquire Samsung Electronic's hard disk drive business (notified April 19/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 26 from Oct. 10)

-- U.S. equipment maker Caterpillar to acquire German maker of gas and diesel engine maker MWM Holding GmbH (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 26 from Sept 16 after Commission opens in-depth investigation and despite commitments offered)

OCT 28

-- U.S. company Dow Chemical and Japanese trading house Mitsui to set up a Brazilian joint venture (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)

-- German conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to acquire Dutch engineering company NEM Holding (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)

OCT 31

-- Vitol Investment Holdings, a unit of oil trader Vital , and U.S. energy company ArcLight to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based Petro Lux (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)

NOV 3

-- Belgian building materials group Etex to acquire German peer Lafarge's gypsum assets in Europe and South America (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- Private equity group TPG Capital LP to acquire a stake in Danish online brokerage Saxo Bank from Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

NOV 9

-- Western Digital Corp to acquire Hitachi's hard disk drive business (notified April 20/deadline extended for the third time to Nov. 9 from Oct. 26)

DEC 13

-- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 13 from Aug. 4 after Commission opens in-depth probe)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Rex Merrifield)