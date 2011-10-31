BRUSSELS Oct 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- German conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to acquire Dutch engineering company NEM Holding (approved Oct. 28)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office products company Spicers from British packaging and office products company DS Smith (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6)

-- Private equity firms Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman to set up a pharmaceutical research joint venture (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

-- German fruit producer Agrana and Austrian equipment maker RWA to combined their subsidiaries into a joint venture (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov. 8/withdrawn Oct. 27)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

NOV 3

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- Private equity group TPG Capital LP to acquire a stake in Danish online brokerage Saxo Bank from Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

NOV 7

-- Danish dairy coperative Arla Foods to acquire German dairy cooperative Allgauland (notified Sept. 15/deadline extended to Nov. 7 from Oct. 20 after Arla offered commitements)

NOV 9

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to Nov. 9 from Oct. 24 after Suedzucker offered commitments)

NOV 10

-- U.S. cleaning and pest-control services company Ecolab to acquire water treatment services company Nalco Holding (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 10)

NOV 14

-- German industrial services company Buchen Industrieservice to acquire German technical services company ThyssenKrupp Xervon (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

NOV 15

-- German natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft to sell a 25.1 percent stake in VNG Austria to CE Gas Marketing & Trading (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)

NOV 17

-- U.S. agribusiness company Cargill to acquire KoroFrance, the holding company of Dutch animal feed maker Provimi from private equity firm Permira (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17)

-- French company Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire 50 percent of a Paris real estate from a subsidiary of French insurer Axa (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

-- French power and transport engineering group Alstom and Bouygues subsidiaries Bouygues Immobilier and Exprim SAS to form a joint venture (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

NOV 23

-- Dutch conglomerate Philips Electronics NV to acquire lighting product company Indal (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)

NOV 30

-- France's Vendome Commerces, which is a subsidiary of French insurance group AXA, and French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire a department store in Toulon (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. technology company Western Digital Corp to acquire Hitachi's hard disk drive business (notified April 20/deadline extended for the fourth time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 9 after Western Digital offered remedies)

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric, Russian energy producer and importer Inter Rao Ues and Russian engine maker United Engine Corporation to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov 9/simplified)

DEC 2

-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Dutch unit to acquire seaport terminal services company ATIC Services (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

-- Dutch supermarket C1000 to acquire SDB Supermarket from Jumbo Groep Holding B.V. (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)

-- Dutch space technology company Astrium Holding to acquire Mobsat Holding Sarl Luxembourb, the holding company of Vizada Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

DEC 22

-- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 22 from Dec. 13 from Aug. 4 after Deutsche Boerse asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.