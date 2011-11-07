BRUSSELS Nov 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- German natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft to sell a 25.1 percent stake in VNG Austria to CE Gas Marketing & Trading (approved Nov. 4)

-- German industrial services company Buchen Industrieservice to acquire German technical services company ThyssenKrupp Xervon (approved Nov. 4)

-- Private equity group TPG Capital LP to acquire a stake in Danish online brokerage Saxo Bank from Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (approved Nov. 3)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Dong Energy Sales UK, a subsidiary of Denmark's Dong Energy to acquire British gas supplier Shell Gas Direct (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)

-- Italian oil and gas group ENI to acquire Belgian gas supplier Nuon Belgium N.V. and its subsidiaries Nuon Wind Belgium N.V. and Nuon Power Generation Walloon N.V., which is owned by Dutch energy company Nuon (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to March 19, 2012 from Nov. 3 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

NOV 7

-- Danish dairy coperative Arla Foods to acquire German dairy cooperative Allgauland (notified Sept. 15/deadline extended to Nov. 7 from Oct. 20 after Arla offered commitements)

NOV 9

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to Nov. 9 from Oct. 24 after Suedzucker offered commitments)

NOV 10

-- U.S. cleaning and pest-control services company Ecolab to acquire water treatment services company Nalco Holding (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 10)

NOV 17

-- U.S. agribusiness company Cargill to acquire KoroFrance, the holding company of Dutch animal feed maker Provimi from private equity firm Permira (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17)

-- French company Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire 50 percent of a Paris real estate from a subsidiary of French insurer Axa (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

-- French power and transport engineering group Alstom and Bouygues subsidiaries Bouygues Immobilier and Exprim SAS to form a joint venture (notified Oct. 11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

NOV 23

-- Dutch conglomerate Philips Electronics NV to acquire lighting product company Indal (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)

NOV 30

-- France's Vendome Commerces, which is a subsidiary of French insurance group AXA, and French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire a department store in Toulon (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. technology company Western Digital Corp to acquire Hitachi's hard disk drive business (notified April 20/deadline extended for the fourth time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 9 after Western Digital offered remedies)

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric, Russian energy producer and importer Inter Rao Ues and Russian engine maker United Engine Corporation to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 30/deadline Nov 9/simplified)

DEC 2

-- Private equity firms Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman to set up a pharmaceutical research joint venture (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)

-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Dutch unit to acquire seaport terminal services company ATIC Services (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

-- Dutch supermarket C1000 to acquire SDB Supermarket from Jumbo Groep Holding B.V. (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)

-- Dutch space technology company Astrium Holding to acquire Mobsat Holding Sarl Luxembourb, the holding company of Vizada Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)

DEC 6

-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office products company Spicers from British packaging and office products company DS Smith (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6)

DEC 7

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp , Japanese trading company Mitsubishi Corp and ETA Ascon Holding LLC to acquire joint control of elevator supplier ETA Melco Elevator Co (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)

DEC 22

-- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 22 from Dec. 13 which was already extended from Aug. 4 after Deutsche Boerse asked for more time)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.