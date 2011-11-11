BRUSSELS Nov 11 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
None
NEW LISTINGS:
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 17
-- U.S. agribusiness company Cargill to acquire
KoroFrance, the holding company of Dutch animal feed maker
Provimi from private equity firm Permira (notified Oct.
11/deadline Nov. 17)
-- French company Caisse des Depots et Consignations
to acquire 50 percent of a Paris real estate from a
subsidiary of French insurer Axa (notified Oct.
11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)
-- French power and transport engineering group Alstom
and Bouygues subsidiaries Bouygues
Immobilier and Exprim SAS to form a joint venture (notified Oct.
11/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)
NOV 23
-- Dutch conglomerate Philips Electronics NV to
acquire Spanish lighting product company Indal (notified Oct.
17/deadline Nov. 23)
NOV 30
-- France's Vendome Commerces, which is a subsidiary of
French insurance group AXA, and French state bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations to acquire a
department store in Toulon (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov.
30/simplified)
-- U.S. technology company Western Digital Corp to
acquire Hitachi's hard disk drive business (notified
April 20/deadline extended for the fourth time to Nov. 30 from
Nov. 9 after Western Digital offered remedies)
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric, Russian energy
producer and importer Inter Rao Ues and Russian engine maker
United Engine Corporation to set up a joint venture (notified
Sept. 30/deadline Nov 9/simplified)
DEC 2
-- Private equity firms Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman to
set up a pharmaceutical research joint venture (notified Oct.
26/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)
-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Dutch unit to
acquire seaport terminal services company ATIC Services
(notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)
-- Dutch supermarket C1000 to acquire SDB Supermarket from
Jumbo Groep Holding B.V. (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec.
2/simplified)
-- Dutch space technology company Astrium Holding to acquire
Mobsat Holding Sarl Luxembourg, the holding company of Vizada
Group (notified Oct. 26/deadline Dec. 2)
DEC 6
-- U.S. manufacturer Honeywell and Chinese energy
company Sinochem Lantian Co to set up a polyurethane
joint venture (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 6/simplified)
-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office
products company Spicers from British packaging and office
products company DS Smith (notified Oct. 28/deadline
Dec. 6)
DEC 7
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Japanese
trading company Mitsubishi Corp and ETA Ascon Holding
LLC to acquire joint control of elevator supplier ETA Melco
Elevator Co (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 7/simplified)
DEC 9
-- German mail and logistics company Hermes Europe
and Armadillo Holding to set up a parcel delivery
joint venture in Russia (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec.
9/simplified)
-- Dong Energy Sales UK, a subsidiary of Denmark's Dong
Energy to acquire British gas supplier Shell Gas
Direct (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)
-- Italian oil and gas group ENI to acquire Belgian
gas supplier Nuon Belgium N.V. and its subsidiaries Nuon Wind
Belgium N.V. and Nuon Power Generation Walloon N.V., which is
owned by Dutch energy company Nuon (notified Nov. 4/deadline
Dec. 9)
DEC 12
-- Austrian energy group Gazprom Schweiz, a subsidiary of
Russian gas producer Gazprom, to acquire sole control
of Italian gas distributor Promgas, which is now jointly
controlled by Italian oil and gas company Eni and
Gazprom (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
DEC 22
-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 22 from Dec.
13 which was already extended from Aug. 4 after Deutsche Boerse
asked for more time)
MARCH 19
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to March 19, 2012 from Nov.
3 after the Commission opened an in-depth probe)
March 23
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 23 from Nov. 9,
marking a second extension after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
