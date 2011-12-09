BRUSSELS Dec 9 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- U.S. oil producer Apache to acquire Mobil North Sea from U.S. oil major ExxonMobil (approved Dec. 8)

-- Italian oil and gas group ENI to acquire Belgian gas supplier Nuon Belgium N.V. and its subsidiaries Nuon Wind Belgium N.V. and Nuon Power Generation Walloon N.V., which is owned by Dutch energy company Nuon (approved Dec. 7)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Commodities trader Glencore to acquire negative control of Italian copper rod maker Carlo Colombe (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

-- Dutch private equity firm NPM Capital, which is a subsidiary of Dutch holding company SHV Holdings N.V., and British private equity firm Lion Capital LLP to acquire joint control of frozen snacks producer Buitenfood and Ad van Geloven Holding (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 21 after the relevant member states asked for the case to be referred to them)

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 14

-- Waterland Private Equity Investments B.V. and investment vehicle Alychlo to acquire joint control of Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma (notified Nov. 9/deadline Dec. 14)

DEC 15

-- Ivory Coast-based company Socimac, which is a subsidiary of A. P. Moller Maersk and French conglomerate Bollore to acquire joint control of port operator Societe d'Exploitation du Terminal de Vridi (notified Nov. 10/deadline Dec. 15/simplified)

DEC 19

-- German car maker Volkswagen to acquire control of Polish car distributors KPI Polska, Skoda Auto Polska and the financing and insurance business of Volkswagen Bank Polska S.A. and Volkswagen Leasing Polska Sp. Z o.o. (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)

-- Italian state-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to acquire Italian oil and gas group Eni's gas transport pipeline which is now jointly controlled by Austrian energy company OMV and Eni(notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

-- German chemicals company Evonik Degussa and German chemicals producer Treibacher Industries to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

-- Danish liquefied natural gas shipping company Teekay LNG Operating, which is owned by maritime transport group Teekay LNG Operating, and Japanese trading house Marubeni to acquire joint control of LNG ship operator Maersk LNG from Danish oil and shipping group A. P. Moller Maersk (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

DEC 20

-- Spain's Unipapel to acquire European office products company Spicers from British packaging and office products company DS Smith (notified Oct. 28/deadline extended to Dec. 20 from Dec. 6 after Unipapel offers concessions)

DEC 21

-- British insurer Aviva to acquire a stake in Spanish peer Pelago (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Volkswagen Financial Services and Belgian car distributor D'Ieteren to set up a car financing joint venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- OCM Luxembourg, which is controlled by private investment firm Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, to acquire Spanish doughnut maker Panrico (Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- U.S. car rental services company Enterprise Holding , which is controlled by U.S. group Crawford Group, to acquire French car rental company Citer, which is owned by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- German property developers Evonik Immobilien and THS to acquire joint control of property services company Herkules Projektgesellschaft (notified Nov. 11/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

DEC 22

-- Virgin Money, the banking arm of the Virgin group, to acquire British state-owned bank Northern Rock (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)

-- Logistics services provider Rhenus to acquire British haulier Wincanton International which has subsidiaries in France, the Netherlands and Spain (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)

-- HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO which is owned by U.S. media company Time Warner, and Dutch cable company Ziggo HBO Netherland to set up a Dutch pay-TV services company joint venture (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

-- Dutch chemicals companies DSM Succinic Acid B.V. and Roquette to set up a biochemicals joint venture (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22/simplified)

-- South African transport group Imperial Holdings to aquire German logistics company Lehnkering Holdings from private equity firm Triton (notified Nov. 17/deadline Dec. 22)

JAN 3

-- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company to acquire French car distributor Automobiles Hyundai France, German car distributor Hyundai Motor Deutschland, French spare parts supplier Frey Accessories & Parts S.A.R.L. and French car support services company FEA Services S.A.S. (notified Nov. 18/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)

JAN 4

-- Italian shipping company Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione S.r.l. and Marinvest Ltd to acquire joint control of Italian shipping company Trrenia (notified Nov. 21/deadline Jan. 4)

JAN 9

-- Russian steelmaker Evraz and Russian state-owned diamong miner Alrosa to set up a mining joint venture in Siberia (notified Nov. 24/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 10

-- Car2Go GmbH, a subsidiary of German car maker Daimler , to set up a car rental joint venture with car rental company Europcar (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 10)

JAN 11

-- Rewe International and Salzburg AG to set up an electric car-sharing joint venture (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 11/simplified)

JAN 18

-- Japanese holding company Itochu, Belgian chemicals company Tessenderlo Chemie and Germany's Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to acquire joint control of Belgian energy company T-Power (notified Dec. 5/deadline Jan. 18/simplified)

JAN 23

-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Jan. 23 from Dec. 22 after the operators submitted concessions)

MARCH 23

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended to March 23 from Nov. 9, marking a second extension after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)