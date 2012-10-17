BRUSSELS Oct 17 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Advent to acquire German consumer
goods retailer Douglas Holding (notified Oct.
16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
-- Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp to set up a
joint venture with Canadian oil and gas exploration company
Talisman Energy Inc (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov.
22/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 22
-- OAO VTB Bank and Corporate Commercial Bank
to acquire Bulgarian mobile operator Bulgarian
Telecommunications Co (BTC) (notified Sept. 17/deadline Oct.
22/simplified)
OCT 24
-- French agricultural products producer Vivescia to acquire
miller Atrixo (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24/simplified)
OCT 26
-- U.S. fund Brookfield Infrastructure to buy a
stake in Spanish toll road operator Abertis as part of
a joint deal to acquire a stake in OHL's highway assets
in Brazil (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)
OCT 29
-- Belgian insurer Ageas to acquire the British
non-life insurance business of French peer Groupama (notified
Sept. 24/deadline Oct. 29/simplified)
OCT 30
-- Investment firm Carlyle Group LP to buy Dupont's
car paint business (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct.
30/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Triton to purchase European
Directories (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire a
majority stake in the decorative surfaces unit owned by Illinois
Tool Works Inc (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct.
30/simplified)
OCT 31
-- German car parts supplier Continental AG to
cooperate with South Korean SK Innovation in
lithium-ion battery technology for electric cars (notified Sept.
26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
NOV 5
-- Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners to acquire
British drinks maker Rexam's cosmetics, toiletries and household
care business (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 5)
NOV 6
-- British chip designer ARM, German technology
company Giesecke & Devrient and French smart card maker Gemalto
to set up a joint venture on mobile security (notified
June 15/deadline Nov. 6/commitments submitted Oct. 12)
NOV 8
-- Commodities trader Glencore to acquire miner
Xstrata (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 8)
NOV 9
-- Hungarian oil and gas company MOL and JSC
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, which is
majority-owned by Kazakh state oil and gas company JSC National
Company KazMunaiGas to set up an oil and gas joint venture
(notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9/simplified)
NOV 12
-- General Electric and consulting and outsourcing
group Accenture to acquire indirect joint control of a
newly set up U.S. joint venture (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov.
12/simplified)
-- Swiss insurer Helvetia Insurance to acquire
French insurer Groupama's French shipping insurance portfolio
(notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 13
-- Swedish packaging companies Kinnevik and Billerud
to merge (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 13)
-- Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp to
acquire distributor CFAO (notified Oct. 5/deadline
Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Private equity firms First Reserve Management and SK
Capital Partners to acquire indirect joint control of
petrochemical product maker TPC (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov.
14/simplified)
NOV 15
-- U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble and
Israeli drugmaker Teva to set up a joint venture
(notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15)
NOV 16
-- U.S. machinery maker Terex and Russian auto maker
GAZ, which is controlled by Russian business conglomerate Basic
Element Group, to set up a joint venture (notified Oct.
10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the third time to Nov.
16 from Oct. 24 after Outokumpu offered commitments)
NOV 20
-- U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool to acquire more
shares in German kitchen manufacturer Alno (notified
Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 20)
NOV 30
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
for the third time to Nov. 30 from Nov. 27 to allow a market
test of Hutchison 3G's concessions)
JAN 15
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from
Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from
Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.