UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS Oct 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners to acquire British drinks maker Rexam's cosmetics, toiletries and household care business (approved Oct. 30)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 31
-- German car parts supplier Continental AG to cooperate with South Korean SK Innovation in lithium-ion battery technology for electric cars (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
NOV 6
-- British chip designer ARM, German technology company Giesecke & Devrient and French smart card maker Gemalto to set up a joint venture on mobile security (notified June 15/deadline Nov. 6/commitments submitted Oct. 12)
NOV 8
-- Commodities trader Glencore to acquire miner Xstrata (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 8)
NOV 9
-- Hungarian oil and gas company MOL and JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, which is majority-owned by Kazakh state oil and gas company JSC National Company KazMunaiGas to set up an oil and gas joint venture (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9/simplified)
NOV 12
-- General Electric and consulting and outsourcing group Accenture to acquire indirect joint control of a newly set up U.S. joint venture (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 12/simplified)
-- Swiss insurer Helvetia Insurance to acquire French insurer Groupama's French shipping insurance portfolio (notified Oct. 4/deadline Nov. 12)
NOV 13
-- Swedish packaging companies Kinnevik and Billerud to merge (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 13)
-- Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp to acquire distributor CFAO (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 13/simplified)
NOV 14
-- Private equity firms First Reserve Management and SK Capital Partners to acquire indirect joint control of petrochemical product maker TPC (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)
NOV 15
-- U.S. consumer products maker Procter & Gamble and Israeli drugmaker Teva to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 15)
NOV 16
-- U.S. machinery maker Terex and Russian auto maker GAZ, which is controlled by Russian business conglomerate Basic Element Group, to set up a joint venture (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit (notified April 10/deadline extended for the third time to Nov. 16 from Oct. 24 after Outokumpu offered commitments)
NOV 20
-- U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool to acquire more shares in German kitchen manufacturer Alno (notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 20)
NOV 22
-- Private equity firm Advent to acquire German consumer goods retailer Douglas Holding (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
-- Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp to set up a joint venture with Canadian oil and gas exploration company Talisman Energy Inc (notified Oct. 16/deadline Nov. 22/simplified)
NOV 23
-- U.S. industrial manufacturer Eaton Corp to acquire U.S. electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries Plc (notified Oct. 17/deadline Nov. 23)
NOV 27
-- French rail company SNCF, and Austrian investment companies Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung and Augusta Holding to acquire joint control of Austria's Rail Holding which manages Austrian rail transport company WESTbahn Management GmbH(notified Oct. 19/deadline Nov. 27/simplified)
NOV 29
-- Private equity firm PAI Partners to buy Italian eyewear maker Marcolin (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)
-- Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc to purchase German car hydraulic pump manufacturer Ixetic Verwaltungs GmbH (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries to buy 44 percent of U.S. glass products manufacturer Guardian Industries Corp (notified oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29/simplified)
-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Dutch investment firm Rabo Investments and holding company Vecelia Investments B.V. to acquire joint control of clothing wholesaler HVEG Investments B.V. (notified Oct. 23/deadline Nov. 29)
NOV 30
-- German retail and travel group Rewe Touristik GmbH to buy Czech tour operator Exim Holding SA (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30)
-- Private equity fund LBO France Gestion SAS to acquire ground handling services company AviaPartner (notified Oct. 24/deadline Nov. 30)
DEC 21
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended for the fourth time to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30 Hutchison 3G offers additional concessions)
JAN 15
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fourth time to Jan. 15 from Dec. 20 after the European Commission asked for more time)
FEB 6
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the second time to Feb. 6 from Jan. 14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts