BRUSSELS Dec 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

-- Austria's Energie Steiermark to acquire sole control of Austria energy company Steweag Steg (notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)

-- Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom to combine its label and processing business unit with Swedish peer Munksjo, which is partly owned by investment fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended to April 29 from Dec. 7 after the Commission opened an investigation)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

DEC 11

-- Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki and private equity firm CapMan to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)

DEC 12

-- French conglomerate Bollore to increase its stake in French advertising company Havas (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)

DEC 13

-- Danish marine fuel supplier O.W. Bunker to acquire Norwegian fuel trader Bergen Bunkers and its subsidiary Bergen Bunkers Neva LCC from current owner M7 Bunkers (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13)

DEC 17

-- Qatar Holdings, the finance arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, to acquire part of a stake held by Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial in British airport operator BAA Ltd (notified Nov. 12/deadline Dec. 17)

DEC 18

-- French outdoor advertising specialist JCDecaux to acquire a stake in Dutch outdoor advertising company Russ Out Of Home which is active in Russia (notified Nov. 13/deadline Dec. 18/simplified)

DEC 19

-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)

-- German agricultural cooperative Baywa to buy Dutch grains trader Cefetra (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)

-- U.S.-based casting products maker Precision Castparts Corp to buy U.S. maker of alloys for jet engines Titanium Metals (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19)

DEC 20

-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to aquire joint control of sports management company Dorna (notified Nov. 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)

DEC 21

-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI Europe Foodworks to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- Walt Disney Co to buy Lucasfilm (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- Czech energy group EPH to acquire Slovak gas transport and distribution company SPP from French energy company Gaz de France and Germany's E.ON (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Mittal Investments, which is owned by Indian steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, to buy French cement maker Lafarge and miner Anglo American's British assets (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies to buy Luxembourg-based communications services company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)

-- Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant and Singaporean palm oil company Wilmar to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)

-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended for the fourth time to Dec. 21 from Nov. 30 Hutchison 3G offers additional concessions)

JAN 3

-- Swiss retail chain Migros to buy privately-owned German retail chain Tegut (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital Investors to buy tool maker Apex Tool Group, which is owned by Aegean Partners, which in turn is controlled by Danaher Corp and Cooper Industries (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)

JAN 9

-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic (notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)

JAN 10

-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors , and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor the Maurin Group, to acquire joint control of Opel car distributor Auto Distribution Provence (notified Nov. 26/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)

JAN 14

-- Private equity firm HIG Europe Capital to buy car fuel distributor Petrochem Carless Holdings (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14)

-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank (Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)

JAN 15

-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh to acquire sole control of Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)

-- U.S. agribusiness group Bunge Group to buy biodiesel producers Mannheim Bio Fuel GmbH, which is based in Germany, and Novaol Austria (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)

JAN 16

-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan. 16)

JAN 18

-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polsih fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy (notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)

JAN 22

-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd, which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture (notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)

FEB 5

-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan. 15 after UPS offered commitments)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.