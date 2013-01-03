BRUSSELS Jan 3The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
DEC 20
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital Investors to buy tool
maker Apex Tool Group, which is owned by Aegean Partners, which
in turn is controlled by Danaher Corp and Cooper
Industries under simplified procedure.
DEC 21
-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors
, and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor
the Maurin Group, approved to acquire joint control of Opel car
distributor Auto Distribution Provence under simplified review.
NEW LISTINGS
DEC 21
-- German service company BayWa AG to acquire a 60
percent stake in German agricultural wholesaler and retailer
Bohnhorst Agrarhandel (notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 6)
DEC 21
-- German private equity group Droege International to take
control of German technology company ALSO-Actebis
(notified Dec. 21/deadline Feb. 5)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
DEC 19
-- Canadian private equity company Onex Corp to buy
German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG (notified Nov.
14/deadline Dec. 19)
DEC 21
-- German meat producer FIRoWa Handels GmbH and peer OSI
Europe Foodworks to set up a joint venture (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm KKR
to acquire joint control of hotel operator QMH
(notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- Walt Disney Co to buy Lucasfilm (notified Nov.
16/deadline Dec. 21)
-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies
to buy Luxembourg-based communications services
company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline Dec. 21)
JAN 9
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA Investors LP and the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire joint control of
Luxembourg-based automated handling systems maker Dematic
(notified Nov. 23/deadline Jan. 9/simplified)
JAN 10
-- General Motors France, a subsidiary of General Motors
, and SSPF, which is a holding company of car distributor
the Maurin Group, to acquire joint control of Opel car
distributor Auto Distribution Provence (notified Nov.
26/deadline Jan. 10/simplified)
JAN 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Europe Capital to buy car fuel
distributor Petrochem Carless Holdings (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14)
-- Alpha Bank, Eurobank EFG Private Bank
(Luxembourg) SA and Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd to
acquire shopping mall operator Liberty Center SRL (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)
JAN 15
-- Private equity firm Reggeborgh to acquire sole control of
Dutch builder Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin (notified Nov.
29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)
-- U.S. agribusiness group Bunge Group to buy
biodiesel producers Mannheim Bio Fuel GmbH, which is based in
Germany, and Novaol Austria (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan.
15/simplified)
JAN 16
-- Hedge fund Strategic Value Partners to buy German plastic
films group Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity
firm Blackstone Group LP (notified Nov. 30/deadline Jan.
16)
JAN 18
-- Polish chemicals company Azoty Tarnow to buy Polish
fertiliser and chemicals producer Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy
(notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 18)
JAN 22
-- Irish credit institution Elavon Financial Services Ltd,
which is a subsidiary of U.S. bank Bancorp, and Spanish
bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture
(notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
JAN 23
-- Private investor firm Apollo to acquire control
of watch retailer Aurum Holdings (notified Dec. 7/deadline Jan.
23/simplified)
JAN 28
-- Private investment firm Vitronet Investments, which is
jointly controlled by German utility RWE and
Luxembourg-based Aesop S.a.r.l, to acquire German information
services provider Infinity (notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan.
28/simplified)
JAN 29
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, TPG LundyCo L.P.
and British bank Barclays to jointly acquire British
hotel operator Kew Green (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan.
29/simplified)
JAN 30
-- Japanese car parts company Yazaki Europe to acquire sole
control of car electrical distribution systems maker S-Y Systems
Technologies Europe, which jointly controlled by Yazaki and
Continental Automotive GmbH (notified Dec. 14/deadline
Jan. 30/simplified)
JAN 31
-- Austria's EVN Netz GmbH, Austrian pipeline operator
Fergnas Netz and gas network Gasnetz Steiermark to acquire a
stake in Austrian Gas Grid Management (notified Dec. 17/deadline
Jan. 31/simplified)
FEB 5
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the fifth time to Feb. 5 from Jan.
15 after UPS offered commitments)
FEB 27
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline extended for the third time to Feb. 27 from
Feb. 6 after Ryanair offered more commitments)
