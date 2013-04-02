BRUSSELS, April 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Investment fund Oaktree approved to buy construction company Countryside (notified Feb. 27/simplified)

-- German carmaker Volkswagen okayed to acquire joint control of car leasing company Pon Equipment Rental & Lease, which is a unit of car distributor Pon Holdings BV (notified Feb. 25/normal)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

APRIL 4

-- Private equity funds Ratos and Ferd to acquire joint control of Norwegian oil platform construction company Aibel Group (notified Feb. 25/deadline April 4/simplified)

APRIL 5

-- German media company Bertelsmann and Britain's Pearson to merge their publishers Random House and Penguin (notified Feb 26/deadline April 5)

APRIL 10

-- U.S. carmaker General Motors to acquire sole control of diesel engine maker Ispol, which is now jointly controlled by GM and Isuzu Motors (notified March 1/deadline April 10/simplified)

APRIL 12

-- Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina to buy Dutch cheese wholesalers Zijerveld & Veldhuyzen B.V. and Den Hollander B.V. (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended to April 12 from March 26 after FrieslandCampina offered concessions)

-- French energy network manager ERDF, which is a unit of French power company EDF, French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDS), and electricity company UEM to set up a software joint venture (March 5/April 12/simplified)

APRIL 14

-- Polish lender Alior Bank and Austria's Erste Group Bank to acquire joint control of Polish personal care products retailer Polbita (notified March 8/deadline April 14/simplified)

APRIL 15

-- U.S. cable group Liberty Global to acquire British peer Virgin Media (notified March 6/deadline April 15)

APRIL 16

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric and German reinsurer Munich Re to acquire joint control of Spanish energy company Iberdrola's wind power operator Iberdrola Renovables France (notified March 7/deadline April 16/simplified)

APRIL 17

-- U.S. oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp and U.S. oilfield services company Schlumberger to combine their subsea businesses (notified March 8/deadline April 17)

APRIL 19

-- German engineering company Siemens to buy British technology company Invensys' rail business (notified March 12/deadline April 19)

APRIL 22

-- Japanese trading house Mitsui Group to acquire stake in Spanish autoparts maker Gestamp Automocion joint control of Gestamp Automocio's U.S. businesses (notified March 13/deadline April 22/simplified)

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm TPG Lundy to buy British real estate developer Tulloch Homes Group from British lender Lloyds Bank (notified Feb. 13/deadline April 22)

APRIL 23

-- U.S. ceramic tile maker Mohawk Industries to acquire panel board maker Spano Invest, which is majority-owned by Belgian holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren (notified March 14/deadline April 23)

-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 9 after Aegean offered commitments)

APRIL 25

-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint Advisers Group Ltd and Orlando Italy Management S.A. to acquire Italian perfume distributor Bergamotto (notified March 18/deadline April 25/simplified)

-- Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and Norwegian peer Orkla to merge their extruded aluminium units via a joint venture (notified March 18/deadline April 25)

APRIL 26

-- German optical technology company Carl Zeiss to acquire sole control of eyewear maker Carl Zeiss Vision Holding GmbH (notified March 19/deadline April 26/simplified)

APRIL 30

-- German rail operator Deutsche Bahn to acquire sole control of eastern European bus services company Veolia Transport Central Europe which is a majority-owned unit of French transport company Veolia Transport Transdev Group (notified March 21/deadline April 30)

MAY 30

-- U.S. communications company Syniverse Technologies to buy Luxembourg-based communications services company Mach (notified Nov. 16/deadline extended for the second time to May 30 from May 15 after the companies asked for more time)

JUNE 7

-- Finnish paper producer Ahlstrom to merge with a unit of Swedish company Munksjo, which is partly owned by private equity fund EQT (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended for the second time to June 7 from May 16 after Ahlstrom offered concessions)

AUG 8

-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended to Aug. 8 from March 26 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)