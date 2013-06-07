BRUSSELS, June 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods (approved June 6)

-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire some of Dutch peer USG People NV's assets (approved June 6)

-- Austrian chemical company Borealis to buy French oil giant Total's GPN fertiliser business and a majority stake in Belgium-based Rosier (approved June 4)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire sole control of German brakes maker FTE (notified June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)

-- Private equity firm KKE to acquire indirect control of U.S. industrial machinery manufacturer Gardner Denver Inc (notified June 4/deadline July 9/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 11

-- Qatar Investment Authority and Qatar state-owned hotel group Kingdom Holding Company to acquire joint control of FRHI Holdings which owns hotels in Paris and Singapore (notified May 2/deadline June 11/simplified)

-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire indirect control of French clothing retailer SMCP (notified May 2/deadline June 11/simplified)

-- French construction group Vinci to buy Portuguese airports operator Aeroportos de Portugal (ANA) (notified May 2/deadline June 11)

JUNE 14

-- Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc. to acquire mobile computing device maker Intermec For $600 million (notified Feb. 15/deadline June 14)

JUNE 17

-- U.S. media group Time Warner to acquire sole control of TV operator Central European Media Enterprises in which it currently holds a stake (notified May 8/deadline June 17)

-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire sole control of German energy services company ista GmbH (notified May 8/deadline June 17/simplified)

JUNE 18

-- U.S. group General Electric Co to buy the aviation business of Italian plane components maker Avio from private equity fund Cinven and Italian defence group Finmeccanica (notified May 13/deadline June 18)

JUNE 19

-- U.S. technology services company IBM's Italian unit to acquire a new company set up from a business owned by Unicredit Business Integrated Solutions S.c.p.a, part of Italian bank UniCredit S.p.A. (notified May 14/deadline June 19)

-- German investor Joh A Benckiser (JAB) to buy Dutch coffee and tea maker D.E. Master Blenders 1753 (notified May 14/deadline June 19/simplified)

JUNE 20

-- U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines to buy a 49 percent stake in British peer Virgin Atlantic (notified May 15/deadline June 20)

-- Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners to buy out personal computer maker Dell Inc (notified May 15/deadline June 20)

JUNE 24

-- U.S. derivatives and exchange and clearinghouse operator IntercontinentalExchange Inc to buy New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext (notified May 17/deadline June 24)

-- Private equity firm Triton to buy recycling company Befesa from Spanish renewable energy and infrastructure company Abengoa (notified May 17/deadline June 24/simplified)

JUNE 26

-- Spanish book retailer Circulo, which is a joint venture between German media group Bertelsmann and Spanish company Planeta, to acquire joint control of its wholly-owned subsidiary book seller Yadican together with Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica (notified May 22/deadline June 26/simplified)

JUNE 27

-- Trading house Argos to buy French energy product retailer Etablissements Joseph Wallach S.A.S (notified May 23/deadline June 27)

-- Energy trading house Argos Group Holding B.V. to buy French petrol product retailer Etablissements Joseph Wallach S.A.S. (notified May 23/deadline June 27)

JUNE 28

-- Fonds Stratsgique d'Investissement S.A., which is controlled by French investment fund Caisse des Depots et Consignations, to acquire joint control of shipping services provider CMA CGM together with industrial group Yildirim Holding A.S. and holding company Merit Corporation (notified May 24/deadline June 28)

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital to acquire joint control of U.S. business software maker BMC Software Inc (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial services company Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire joint control of processed food producer CTI Foods (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

-- Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kayaba Industry Ltd to set up a joint venture in Japan to make motorcycle suspension systems (notified May 24/deadline June 28/simplified)

JULY 2

-- U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods , Cargill and CHS to combine their North American flour milling businesses to be called Ardent Mills (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

-- Giant U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods Inc, Cargill and CHS Inc to combine their North American flour milling businesses into a new venture Ardent Mills, that would control more than a third of U.S. capacity (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

-- French private equity firm PAI Partners to buy R&R Ice Cream from rival Oaktree Capital (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

JULY 4

-- Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor to acquire Bulgarian mobile operator Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile EAD and telephony products retailer Germanos Telecom Bulgaria EAD from Greek telecoms company OTE (notified May 30/deadline July 4)

JULY 5

-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S. manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and Advantage Partners (notified May 31/deadline July 5)

-- Shell to buy some liquified natural gas assets from Spanish oil company Repsol (notified May 31/deadline July 5/simplified)

JULY 8

-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro (notified June 3/deadline July 8)

SEPT 3

-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SEPT 6

-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.