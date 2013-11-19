BRUSSELS Nov 19 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity investor 3i Group to acquire sole control
of ferry operator Scandferries Holdings which is now jointly
controlled by 3i and ACP Affiliates (approved Nov. 18)
-- French luxury goods company LVMH to buy an 80
percent stake in Italian luxury cashmere clothing brand Loro
Piana (approved Nov. 18)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Airport ground services handler Swissport, which is owned
by private equity company PAI Partners, to handle Bulgarian flag
carrier Bulgaria Air (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec.
23/simplifid)
-- Spain industrial group Corporacion Gestamp and Spanish
bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture
(notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)
-- Private equity firms KKR and Arle Capital to acquire
joint control of mattress maker Hilding Anders Midco AB
(notified Nov. 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)
-- Austevoll Seafood ASA and investment company Kvefi, which
is controlled by private investment firm Kverva AS, to set up a
joint venture (notified Nov. 15/deadline Dec. 20)
-- Private equity firm New Mountain Capital to acquire a
fund from management services provider Alexander Mann Solutions
(notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
-- U.S. property consultancy CBRE Group Inc to buy
British company Norland Holdings Ltd (notified Nov. 14/deadline
Dec. 19/simplified)
-- China National Petroleum Corp to acquire a stake in a
Russian Arctic project called the Yamal LNG project which is
jointly controlled by Russia's Novatek and France's
Total (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
NOV 21
-- Czech energy company EPH to acquire Slovakian power
distributor Stredoslovenska Energetika (SSE) from French
state-controlled utility EDF (notified Oct. 15/deadline
Nov. 21)
NOV 26
-- U.S. maker of scientific and laboratory equipment Thermo
Fisher Scientific to buy genetic testing equipment maker
Life Technologies (notified Oct. 7/deadline extended to
Nov. 26 from Nov. 12 after the companies submitted concessions)
-- U.S. bank Goldman Sachs to acquire sole control of
British motor insurer Hastings Insurance Group (notified Oct.
21/deadline Nov. 26/simplified)
NOV 27
-- Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to buy
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and
Ribena brands (notified Oct. 22/deadline Nov. 27)
NOV 29
-- French industrial group Schneider Electric to
buy British engineer Invensys (notified Oct 24/deadline
Nov. 29)
DEC 2
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire
Italian motor cars trader RhiagInter Auto Parts Italia S.p.A
(notified Oct. 25/deadline Dec. 2/simplified)
-- Private equity group Blackstone and investment
bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of British
insurer Rothesay Life which is now solely owned by Goldman Sachs
(notified Oct. 25/deadline Dec. 2)
DEC 3
-- British private equity firm EQT VI to buy Finnish
healthcare services company Terveystalo Healthcare
(notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3)
-- Private equity investors Altor Funds and TryghedsGruppen
to merge their Nordic fitness companies Elixia Holding III AS
and Health & Fitness Nordic AB (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec.
3)
DEC 4
-- Microsoft to acquire Nokia's phone
business (notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 4)
-- Airport ground and cargo services handler Swissport,
which is owned by private equity company PAI Partners, to
acquire Servisair from French company Derichebourg SA
(notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 4)
DEC 5
-- Russian gas company Gazprom and German energy
company Wintershall Holding GmbH to swap certain gas
production assets (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 5)
-- Japanese parcel services provider Nippon Express Co Ltd
to buy 67 percent of Panasonic Logistics which is owned
by Japanese electronics group Panasonic Corp (notified
oct. 30/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)
DEC 6
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. X/deadline
Dec. 6)
-- French energy company GDF Suez to buy British
industrial company Balfour Beatty plc's British
facilities management unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec.
6/simplified)
DEC 9
-- Fondo Strategico Italiano to acquire sole control of
Ansaldo Energia from Finmeccanica S.p.A. and First
Reserve Power Limited, a subsidiary of First Reserve Fund XII
L.P. (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
-- Fishing product supplier Bolton Group BV to acquire joint
control of two companies and integrate them with fish trader Tri
Marine (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)
-- Private equity firm the Triton group to acquire pneumatic
produt maker Bosch Rexroth Pneumatics Holding
(notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)
DEC 10
-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc and
Russian asset management company the Renova Group to set up a
joint venture (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)
DEC 11
-- German refrigeration compressor maker Secop GmbH, owned
by German private equity company Aurelius, to acquire Austrian
industrial company ACC Austria GmbH (notified Nov. 6/deadline
Dec. 11)
DEC 12
-- German insurer Allianz and Spain's Banco
Popular Espanol to acquire joint control of joint
venture AP Vida (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
-- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Ltd
to integrate their thermal power generation systems
(notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)
DEC 13
- Dutch storage firm Vopak and and Swedish gas
grid operator Swedegas to acquire joint control of gas
distribution terminal operator GO4LNG (notified Nov. 8/deadline
Dec. 13/simplified)
-- German aluminium firm Trimet Aluminium AG and French
utility EDF to take control of two aluminium plants in
France from Rio Tinto Alcan Group (notified Nov.
8/deadline Dec. 13)
MARCH 10
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Germany
(notified Sept. 3/dateline extended to March 10 from Oct. 22
after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the
deal)
MARCH 21
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended for the second time to March 21 from Nov. 5
after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
MARCH 24
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to March 24 from Nov. 6 after
the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.