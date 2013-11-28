BRUSSELS Nov 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd to buy British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and Ribena brands (approved Nov. 27)

-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire Italian motor cars trader Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia S.p.A (approved Nov. 27)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Japanese technology company NTT Data Corp to acquire consultancy Everis Participaciones (notified Nov. 27/deadline Jan. 13/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Airport ground and cargo services handler Swissport, which is owned by private equity company PAI Partners, to acquire Servisair from French company Derichebourg SA (notified Oct. 29/deadline extended to Dec. 18 from Dec. 4 after Swissport offered concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

NOV 29

-- French industrial group Schneider Electric to buy British engineer Invensys (notified Oct 24/deadline Nov. 29)

DEC 2

-- Private equity group Blackstone and investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire joint control of British insurer Rothesay Life which is now solely owned by Goldman Sachs (notified Oct. 25/deadline Dec. 2)

DEC 3

-- British private equity firm EQT VI to buy Finnish healthcare services company Terveystalo Healthcare (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3)

-- Private equity investors Altor Funds and TryghedsGruppen to merge their Nordic fitness companies Elixia Holding III AS and Health & Fitness Nordic AB (notified Oct. 28/deadline Dec. 3)

DEC 4

-- Microsoft to acquire Nokia's phone business (notified Oct. 29/deadline Dec. 4)

DEC 5

-- Russian gas company Gazprom and German energy company Wintershall Holding GmbH to swap certain gas production assets (notified Oct. 30/deadline Dec. 5)

-- Japanese parcel services provider Nippon Express Co Ltd to buy 67 percent of Panasonic Logistics which is owned by Japanese electronics group Panasonic Corp (notified oct. 30/deadline Dec. 5/simplified)

DEC 6

-- French energy company GDF Suez to buy British industrial company Balfour Beatty plc's British facilities management unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline Dec. 6/simplified)

DEC 9

-- Fondo Strategico Italiano to acquire sole control of Ansaldo Energia from Finmeccanica S.p.A. and First Reserve Power Limited, a subsidiary of First Reserve Fund XII L.P. (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)

-- Fishing product supplier Bolton Group BV to acquire joint control of two companies and integrate them with fish trader Tri Marine (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9)

-- Private equity firm the Triton group to acquire pneumatic produt maker Bosch Rexroth Pneumatics Holding (notified Nov. 4/deadline Dec. 9/simplified)

DEC 10

-- U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc and Russian asset management company the Renova Group to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 5/deadline Dec. 10/simplified)

DEC 11

-- German refrigeration compressor maker Secop GmbH, owned by German private equity company Aurelius, to acquire Austrian industrial company ACC Austria GmbH (notified Nov. 6/deadline Dec. 11)

DEC 12

-- German insurer Allianz and Spain's Banco Popular Espanol to acquire joint control of joint venture AP Vida (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)

-- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Hitachi Ltd to integrate their thermal power generation systems (notified Nov. 7/deadline Dec. 12/simplified)

DEC 13

- Dutch storage firm Vopak and and Swedish gas grid operator Swedegas to acquire joint control of gas distribution terminal operator GO4LNG (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13/simplified)

-- German aluminium firm Trimet Aluminium AG and French utility EDF to take control of two aluminium plants in France from Rio Tinto Alcan Group (notified Nov. 8/deadline Dec. 13)

DEC 19

-- Private equity firm New Mountain Capital to acquire a fund from management services provider Alexander Mann Solutions (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

-- U.S. property consultancy CBRE Group Inc to buy British company Norland Holdings Ltd (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

-- China National Petroleum Corp to acquire a stake in a Russian Arctic project called the Yamal LNG project which is jointly controlled by Russia's Novatek and France's Total (notified Nov. 14/deadline Dec. 19/simplified)

DEC 20

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. X/deadline extended to Dec. 20 from Dec. 6 after Germany's antitrust authority asked to review the deal)

-- Canadian real estate developer Brookfield Property and investment firm Starwood Capital Group Global to acquire joint control of 13 hotels in Germany (notified Nov. 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)

-- Private equity firms KKR and Arle Capital to acquire joint control of mattress maker Hilding Anders Midco AB (notified Nov. 15/deadline Dec. 20/simplified)

-- Austevoll Seafood ASA and investment company Kvefi, which is controlled by private investment firm Kverva AS, to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 15/deadline Dec. 20)

DEC 23

-- French insurer Axa and Norway's Norges Bank to acquire joint control of SZ Tower in Munich, Germany (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- German building supplies wholesaler Cordes & Graefe to acquire French construction supplier Pompac (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23)

-- Danish pension fund PensionDanmark Holding to acquire a 49 percent stake in gas pipeline operator Noordgastransport from Abu Dhabi-based energy company TAQA, giving it joint control with French utility GDF Suez (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Private equity firms ARX CEE III LP and Darby Converging Europe Fund III to jointly acquire Gramex 2000 Kereskedelmi Korlatolt Felelôssegü Tarsasag and G.F. Investment Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag which own beverage producers and distributors (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Bridgepoint Adviers Group Ltd and Orlando Italy Management to acquire joint control of Italian beauty products distributor La Gardenia Beauty, which is now solely controlled by Orlando Italy Management (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Japanese building products company Lixil Group and the Development Bank of Japan to acquire an 87.5 percent stake in German bathroom fittings company Grohe Group (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Private equity firm TPG and U.S. car parts and home products retailer Servco Pacific Inc to buy Fender Musical Instrument (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

-- Bulgarian flag carrier Bulgaria Airways Group EAD to acquire joint control of airport ground services handler Swissport Bulgaria, which is now solely owned by airport ground services handler Swissport (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplifid)

-- Spain industrial group Corporacion Gestamp and Spanish bank Banco Santander to set up a joint venture (notified Nov. 18/deadline Dec. 23/simplified)

JAN 3

-- Germany industrial companies Rheinmetall and Ferrostaal Industrieanlagen GmbH to set up two joint ventures (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan. 3/simplified)

-- Venetos Holding AG, which is a subsidiary of Russian investment vehicle Renova Industries, to acquire sole control of Swiss steelmaker Schmolz+Bickenbach AG (notified Nov. 19/deadline Jan. 3)

JAN 8

-- Italian energy group ENI to acquire British oil and gas operator Liverpool Bay from BHP Billiton Petroleum Great Britain Ltd (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Apollo to acquire debt recovery and real estate services company Altamira from Spanish bank Banco Santander (notified Nov. 22/deadline Jan. 8/simplified)

JAN 9

-- U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc and French peer Publicis Groupe SA to merge (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9)

MARCH 10

-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Germany (notified Sept. 3/dateline extended to March 10 from Oct. 22 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal)

MARCH 21

-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 16/deadline extended for the second time to March 21 from Nov. 5 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

MARCH 24

-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland, a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to March 24 from Nov. 6 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.