BRUSSELS Feb 6 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. private equity firm JLL Partners and Dutch chemicals
company DSM to set up a joint venture (approved Feb.
5)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 12
-- Finnish steelmaker Outokumpu to sell Acciai
Speciali Terni, a large Italian stainless steel mill, and
specialty high-performance alloy unit VDM to ThyssenKrupp
, their previous owner (notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb.
12)
-- Japanese trading company Marubeni and private
equity firm INCJ to acquire joint control of AGS, a Portuguese
water company (notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)
FEB 18
-- Cintra Infraestructuras, Abertis Autopistas
Espana and Itinere Infraestructuras to set up joint
venture to market and distribute electronic equipment to pay on
Spanish toll motorways (notified Jan. 14/deadline Feb. 18)
-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland <ADM.N and ATR
Landhandel to acquire joint control of newly founded RGL. ADM
Hamburg is contributing its silo facility in the deep-sea port
of Rostock to the joint venture (notified Jan. 14/deadline Feb.
18/simplified)
FEB 20
-- Irish building materials producer CRH Group and
Luja Group to combine their concrete business in Russia
(notified Jan. 16/deadline Feb. 20/simplified)
FEB 24
-- Qatar Petroleum International, Greek
construction company GEK Terna and French gas and
power utility GDF Suez to acquire joint control of
Greek power plant operator Heron II which is now jointly
controlled by GEK Terna and GDF Suez (notified Jan. 20/deadline
Feb. 24/simplified)
FEB 26
-- French bank BPCE and Belgian private equity company GIMV
to acquire joint control of Veolia Transport Belgium
(notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26/simplified)
FEB 28
-- Investment fund Apollo Group and Spanish financial
services fund Fondo de Garantia de Depositos de Entidades de
Credito to acquire joint control of air parts maker Synergy
(notified Jan. 24/deadline Feb. 28/simplified)
-- U.S. food packager Crown Holdings to buy Spanish
food-can maker Mivisa Envases from investment funds the
Blackstone Group, N+1 Mercapital and management (notified
Jan. 24/deadline Feb. 28)
-- Canadian investment fund Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based property
developer Parque Principado from real estate developer Intu
Holding S.a.r.l (notified Jan. 24/deadline Feb. 28/simplified)
MARCH 4
-- Publisher Aller Media AB and Swedish publisher Egmont
Holding AB to acquire joint control of online publisher Mediafy,
which is now controlled by publisher Bonnier Tidskrijfter
(notified Jan. 28/deadline March 4)
MARCH 5
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline March 5)
MARCH 6
-- Russian oil producer Lukoil to acquire Italian
energy company ISAB Energy S.r.l and ISAB Energy Services S.r.l.
(notified Jan. 30/deadline March 6/simplified)
MARCH 7
-- U.S. fuel products provider World Fuel Services Corp to
buy British petroleum products distributor Watson
Petroleum Ltd (notified Jan. 31/deadline March 7/simplified)
MARCH 21
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended for the second time to March 21 from Nov. 5
after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
MARCH 31
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe .
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the second time to May 2
from March 31)
APRIL 24
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to April 24 from March 24)
MAY 14
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct.
31/Commission opened in-depth probe on Dec. 20, new deadline May
14)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
