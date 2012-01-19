BRUSSELS Jan 19 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission
EU merger process:
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 2
-- Japan's Sony to acquire sole control of mobile
phone company Sony Ericsson which is jointly owned by Sony and
Ericsson (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb.
2/simplified)
FEB 6
-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of
Polish power group ERSA which is now jointly controlled by EDF
and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) (notified Dec.
22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)
-- Financial services company Advent International Corp to
acquire 49.99 percent of industrial company Maxam (notified Dec.
22/deadline Feb. 6)
-- French agricultural cooperative Terrena and France's
Lyonnaise de Eaux, which is a subsidiary of Suez Environnement
to set up a water management joint venture (notified
Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)
FEB 9
-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Feb. 9 from Jan.
23, the second extension, after the operators submitted
additional concessions)
FEB 10
-- German food processing company Saria Bio-Industries,
which is owned by Germany's Rethmann Group, to acquire
sole control of Dutch food producer Teeuwissen, Dutch holding
company Quintet, and Spanish holding company Jagero Holding II
(notified Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10)
FEB 15
-- Private equity fund Apollo Global Management to
acquire chemical company Taminco from CVC Capital Partners
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15)
-- General Electric and software company Microsoft
to set up a healthcare software joint venture (notified
Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
FEB 16
-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of
Polish power group Kogeneracja which it now jointly owns with
Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) (notified Jan. 12/deadline
Feb. 16/simplified)
FEB 20
-- French dairy producer Senoble and French agricultural
cooperative Agrial to set up a joint venture (notified Jan.
16/deadline Feb. 20)
APRIL 2
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)
APRIL 25
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the second time to
April 25 from March 30)
DEADLINE SUSPENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE
-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire
U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov.
25/Jan. 10 deadline suspended after the EU Commission asked for
more information)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
