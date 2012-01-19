BRUSSELS Jan 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

None

NEW LISTINGS:

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an in-depth probe)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 2

-- Japan's Sony to acquire sole control of mobile phone company Sony Ericsson which is jointly owned by Sony and Ericsson (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)

FEB 6

-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of Polish power group ERSA which is now jointly controlled by EDF and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

-- Financial services company Advent International Corp to acquire 49.99 percent of industrial company Maxam (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6)

-- French agricultural cooperative Terrena and France's Lyonnaise de Eaux, which is a subsidiary of Suez Environnement to set up a water management joint venture (notified Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

FEB 9

-- Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Feb. 9 from Jan. 23, the second extension, after the operators submitted additional concessions)

FEB 10

-- German food processing company Saria Bio-Industries, which is owned by Germany's Rethmann Group, to acquire sole control of Dutch food producer Teeuwissen, Dutch holding company Quintet, and Spanish holding company Jagero Holding II (notified Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10)

FEB 15

-- Private equity fund Apollo Global Management to acquire chemical company Taminco from CVC Capital Partners (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15)

-- General Electric and software company Microsoft to set up a healthcare software joint venture (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

FEB 16

-- French utility EDF to acquire sole control of Polish power group Kogeneracja which it now jointly owns with Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg (EnBW) (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)

FEB 20

-- French dairy producer Senoble and French agricultural cooperative Agrial to set up a joint venture (notified Jan. 16/deadline Feb. 20)

APRIL 2

-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc (notified Sept. 27/deadline extended to April 2 from March 19)

APRIL 25

-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25 percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man (notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the second time to April 25 from March 30)

DEADLINE SUSPENDED TILL FURTHER NOTICE

-- U.S. Internet search engine Google to acquire U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility (notified Nov. 25/Jan. 10 deadline suspended after the EU Commission asked for more information)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis)