BRUSSELS, March 6 The following are
mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief
guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Miner Anglo American to acquire sole control of
diamond firm De Beers (approved March 5)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German disposal company Remondis to acquire
joint control of Dutch waste management services companies
Sortiva and Stam Papier Recycling (notified March 5/deadline
April 12/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 15
-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire legal support
services company George Topco (notified Feb. 9/deadline March
15)
MARCH 16
-- Japanese investment bank Nomura to acquire Dutch
life and property insurer Delta Lloyd's life insurance
and asset management businesses in Germany (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 16/simplified)
-- Commodities and animal feed producer Forfarmers to
acquire sole control of Dutch peer Hendrix from Dutch animal and
fish feed producer Nutreco Nederland B.V.(notified Feb.
10/deadline March 16)
-- Private equity firm Sun Capital to acquire chemicals
company Elix (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
-- British Airways owner IAG to acquire Lufthansa's
British unit bmi (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16)
-- Spanish builder Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas
and Mitsui Renewable Energy, which is a subsidiary of
Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, to acquire joint control
of FCC Energia (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
MARCH 19
-- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, Austrian
consumer goods producer Tchibo (Austria) Holding GmbH,
investment vehicle ML Participacoes, investment company
Paraguacu Participacoes and investment vehicle Friele Brazil AS
to acquire joint control of coffee producer Ipanema (notified
Feb. 13/deadline March 19/simplified)
-- German oil trader Mabanaft Marquard & Bahls to acquire
German bunker trader and supplier Bominflot (notified Feb.
13/deadline March 19)
MARCH 21
-- Luxembourg-based chemicals distributor Ravago and Dutch
peer Barentz Europe to set up a joint venture (notified Feb.
15/deadline March 21)
-- French oil major Total and Russian gas producer
Novatek to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 15/deadline
March 21/simplified)
-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd, Sanyo
Special Steel Co Ltd and India's Mahindra Ugine Steel
Co Ltd to set up a joint venture to be called Navyug
Special Steel (notified Feb. 15/deadline March 21/simplified)
MARCH 22
-- The Carlyle Group, Axel Paeger and investment firm
Quadriga Capital IV to acquire joint control of hospital
operator AMEOS (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)
-- French building materials group Saint Gobain
and Turkish glass manufacturer Trakya which is a subsidiary of
Sisecam, to acquire joint control of TRSG Autoglass Holding,
which will in turn acquire Russian glass importer Automotive
Glass Alliance Rus ZAO (notified Feb. 16/deadline March
22/simplified)
MARCH 23
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline March 23)
-- German commodities trader Cremer to acquire a 50 percent
stake in German investment firm L Possehl (notified Feb.
17/deadline March 23/simplified)
MARCH 26
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline March 26)
MARCH 27
-- Singapore Technologies Engineering to acquire a
50.1 percent stake in aircraft engine washing business
EcoServices which is now solely owned by United Technologies
Corp (notified Feb. 21/deadline March 27/simplified)
MARCH 28
-- Italian foodservices provider Avenance, a subsidiary of
French group Elior, to acquire of French peer Gemeaz Cusin
(notified Feb. 22/deadline March 28)
MARCH 30
-- German industrial gases maker Linde to acquire
the European homecare business of U.S. peer Air Products and
Chemicals (notified Feb. 24/deadline March 30)
APRIL 2
-- Swiss-based electronic connector maker TE Connectivity
Ltd to acquire Deutsch Group SAS from French investment
group Wendel (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
-- A group led by Japan's Sony which includes
Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co., Raine
Group and movie mogul David Geffen to acquire record label EMI's
music publishing business (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
-- Danish shipping services company DFDS and
Luxembourg-based terminal services operator C.Ro Ports to
acquire Swedish terminal services operator Alvsborg (notified
Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
APRIL 3
-- Japan's Toshiba Corp to acquire some of Western
Digital production equipment (notified Feb. 28/deadline
April 3/simplified)
APRIL 4
-- Princes Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate
Mitsubishi Corp, to acquire food producer and
distributor AR Industrie Alimentari SpA (notified Feb.
29/deadline April 4)
APRIL 25
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the second time to
April 25 from March 30)
APRIL 26
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended for the second time to
April 26 from April 2 after the companies provided concessions)
JUNE 4
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
