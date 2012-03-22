BRUSSELS, March 22 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- French building materials group Saint Gobain
and Turkish glass manufacturer Trakya which is a subsidiary of
Sisecam, to acquire joint control of TRSG Autoglass Holding,
which will in turn acquire Russian glass importer Automotive
Glass Alliance Rus ZAO (approved March 21)
NEW LISTINGS
-- CVC Capital Partners to acquire Nordic
construction products and machinery distributor Ahlsell from
Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners (notified March
21/deadline April 30)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 22
-- The Carlyle Group, Axel Paeger and investment firm
Quadriga Capital IV to acquire joint control of hospital
operator AMEOS (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)
MARCH 23
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline March 23)
-- German commodities trader Cremer to acquire a 50 percent
stake in German investment firm L Possehl (notified Feb.
17/deadline March 23/simplified)
MARCH 26
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline March 26)
MARCH 27
-- Singapore Technologies Engineering to acquire a
50.1 percent stake in aircraft engine washing business
EcoServices which is now solely owned by United Technologies
Corp (notified Feb. 21/deadline March 27/simplified)
MARCH 28
-- Italian foodservices provider Avenance, a subsidiary of
French group Elior, to acquire of French peer Gemeaz Cusin
(notified Feb. 22/deadline March 28)
MARCH 30
-- British Airways owner IAG to acquire Lufthansa's
British unit bmi (notified Feb. 10/deadline extended
to March 30 from March 16 after IAG offered commitments)
-- German industrial gases maker Linde to acquire
the European homecare business of U.S. peer Air Products and
Chemicals (notified Feb. 24/deadline March 30)
APRIL 2
-- Swiss-based electronic connector maker TE Connectivity
Ltd to acquire Deutsch Group SAS from French investment
group Wendel (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
-- A group led by Japan's Sony which includes
Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co., Raine
Group and movie mogul David Geffen to acquire record label EMI's
music publishing business (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
-- Danish shipping services company DFDS and
Luxembourg-based terminal services operator C.Ro Ports to
acquire Swedish terminal services operator Alvsborg (notified
Feb. 27/deadline April 2)
APRIL 3
-- Japan's Toshiba Corp to acquire some of Western
Digital production equipment (notified Feb. 28/deadline
April 3/simplified)
APRIL 4
-- Princes Ltd, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate
Mitsubishi Corp, to acquire food producer and
distributor AR Industrie Alimentari SpA (notified Feb.
29/deadline April 4)
APRIL 10
-- German insurer Talanx International and Japanese insurer
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance to acquire control of Belgian
banking and insurance group KBC's Polish insurance unit
Waria (notified March 1/deadline April 10)
APRIL 12
-- South Korean conglomerate Samsung and U.S.
company Corning to set up a new OLED glass venture
(notified March 5/deadline April 12/simplified)
-- German disposal company Remondis to acquire
joint control of Dutch waste management services companies
Sortiva and Stam Papier Recycling (notified March 5/deadline
April 12/simplified)
APRIL 13
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline April 13)
APRIL 18
-- Consumer goods retailer Groupe Auchan to acquire
Hungarian supermarket chain Magyar Hipermarket (notified March
9/deadline April 18)
-- Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and
French group Bollore to acquire joint control of Congo
Terminal (notified March 9/deadline April 18/simplified)
-- Hungary's state-owned National Asset Management Zrt to
acquire vehicle parts maker Raba (notified March
9/deadline April 18/simplified)
APIRL 20
-- Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Advent
International to acquire joint control of credit and information
management company Transunion Corp (notified March 13/deadline
April 20/simplified)
APRIL 23
-- French company Bollore and shipping services
company CMA CGM to acquire joint control of Terminal du Grand
Quest (notified March 14/deadline April 23/simplified)
APRIL 26
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc
(notified Sept. 27/deadline extended for the second time to
April 26 from April 2 after the companies provided concessions)
MAY 22
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the third time to May
22 from April 25 after Suedzucker offered more commitments)
JUNE 4
-- Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione to acquire Italian
state-owned ferry group Tirrenia (notified Nov. 20/deadline
extended to June 4 from Jan. 18 after the Commission opens an
in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
