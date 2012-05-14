BRUSSELS May 14 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swedish group Freudenberg & Co and Swedish car parts
company Trelleborg to set up a car parts joint
venture (approved May 14)
-- Royal Bank of Canada to acquire British fund
services company RBC Dexia Investor Services Ltd (approved May
11)
NEW LISTINGS
-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint
control of road toll operator Grupo Costanera which is now
solely owned by motorway toll operator Atlantia (notified May
10/deadline June 19/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 21
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline May 21)
MAY 22
-- German sugar company Suedzucker to acquire a 25
percent stake in British commodities trading company ED&F Man
(notified Sept. 19/deadline extended for the third time to May
22 from April 25 after Suedzucker offered more commitments)
MAY 25
-- British packaging company DS Smith to acquire
the recyclyed packaging operations of Svenska Cellulosa
Aktiebolaget (SCA) (notified March 28/deadline
extended to May 25 from May 8 after DS Smith offered
commitments)
-- Eastman Chemical Co. to acquire chemicals firm
Solutia Inc. (notified April 16/deadline May 25)
MAY 29
-- Belgian-based AGC Glass Europe to acquire majority stake
in Germany's Interpane International Glas (notified April
17/deadline May 29)
JUNE 4
-- German property services company RGM and German builder
Alpine Bau to set up a joint venture (notified April 23/deadline
June 4/simplified)
-- Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem to
acquire Dutch peer Wavin (notified April 23/deadline
June 4)
JUNE 5
-- French insurer CNP Assurances Swiss Life France
(notified April 24/deadline June 5/simplified)
JUNE 6
-- French seed supplier Limagrain and seed
producer KWS to set up a research joint venture to be called
Genective (notified April 25/deadline June 6/simplified)
-- Pratt & Whitney which is a unit of U.S. maker of
elevators and air conditioners United Technologies Corp,
British company Rolls-Royce plc, Japanese Aero Engines
Corp and Germany's MTU Aero Engines GmbH to set up a
joint venture called International Aero Engines (notified April
25/deadline June 6/simplified)
JUNE 7
- Dow Europe Holding, a unit of U.S. company, Dow Chemical
Company, to aquire joint control of carbon products
company Aksa Karbon which is now solely controlled by Turkish
conglomerate Aksa Akrilik (notified April 26/deadline
June 7/simplified)
-- Spanish oil product company Disa Corporacion Petrolifera
to acquire joint control of Shell Aviation Espana S.L. from
Shell Espana S.A, which is part of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
(notified April 26/deadline June 7)
JUNE 11
-- Luxembourg-based paper producer Lecta to aquire the
Italian business Polyedra from Australian paper manufacturer
Paperlinx (notified April 30/deadline June
11/simplified)
JUNE 12
-- U.S. brewer Molson Coors to acquire east European
peer Starbev from CVC Capital Partners (notified May
2/deadline June 12)
-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay and French
peer Air Liquide to form a fluorine gas business joint
venture )notified May 2/deadline June 12/simplified)
JUNE 13
-- French builder Bouygues Batiment International SA, which
is part of French conglomerate Bouygues, to acquire
Amelia, which is the parent company of British builders Thomas
Vale Construction Plc and Fitzgerald Contractors Ltd (notified
May 3/deadliine June 13/simplified)
JUNE 14
-- Elior SCA to acquire control of restaurant concession
holders Areas and Areas Iberoamericana (notified May 4/deadline
June 14/simplified)
JUNE 15
-- British credit information group Experian and
Italian peer Cerved to set up a joint venture (notified May
7/deadline June 15/simplified)
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline June 15)
JUNE 19
-- POSCO Chemtech, which is a subsidiary of
South Korean steelmaker POSCO ; Japan's Mitsubishi
Chemical Holdings Corp and Japanese trading house
Mitsubishi Corp to set up a joint venture (notified May
10/deadline June 19/simplified)
AUG 9
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified
Feb. 20/deadline extended to Aug. 9 from March 26 after the
Commission opens an-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
SEPT 19
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
