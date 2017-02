BRUSSELS, July 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire holding company Scandinavian Installations Refi which owns energy company Bravida with operations in Sweden, Denmark and Norway (approved July 6)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 12

-- Proposed acquisition of joint control of electronics components maker NEC TOKIN Corp. by KEMET Electronics Corp. and NEC Corp. (notified June 7/deadline July 12)

JULY 13

-- OK ekonomisk förening (OKEF) and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to acquire joint control of Kuwait Petroleum (Danmark) (notified June 8/deadline July 13/simplified)

JULY 16

-- Private equity firm Lion Capital to acquire French eyewear retailer Alain Afflelou (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

-- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries to acquire British manufacturer Umeco (notified June 11/deadline July 16)

-- European aerospace group EADS and Israeli Aerospace Industries to set up a joint venture (notified June 11/deadline July 16)

-- Private equity firm Permira Europe III to acquire Spain's Telepizza (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)

JULY 18

-- German grid operator TenneT Offshore GnbH and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp to acquire joint control of energy company Tennet Offshore 2 (notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)

JULY 19

-- Swedish company Nuvia, which is a subsidiary of French property company Vinci, and Sweden's Coor Services Management Nuclear AB, which is a unit of private equity firm Cinven, to set up a joint venture (notified June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)

-- French cooperative Tereos and Singapore-based Wilmar to set up a starch technology joint venture (notified June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)

JULY 20

-- Private equity firm Silver Lake Group to acquire Luxembourg-based sales tax refund services company Global Blue (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)

-- Private equity firms L Capital and Paladin Capital Partners to acquire joint control of Italian restaurant developer and operator Cigierre Compagnia Generale Ristorazione (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)

-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

-- British chip maker ARM Holdings, Amsterdam-based smart card maker Gemalto and German technology firm Giesecke & Devrient to set up a joint venture on mobile security (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

-- U.S. water treatment products company Pentair to acquire U.s. conglomerate Tyco International's flow control business (notified June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)

JULY 23

-- French car parts maker Faurecia to acquire French car parts manufacturer Plastal SAS (notified June 18/deadline July 23)

-- U.S. network equipment maker Cisco to acquire TV software developer NDS which is 51 percent owned by private equity fund Permira and the rest by News Corp (notified June 18/deadline July 23)

-- Polish copper miner KGHM and Polish utility Tauron to set up a joint venture to build a gas steam power unit (notified June 18/deadline July 23)

JULY 24

-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to acquire logistics company Caterpillar Logistics Services (notified June 19/decision July 24/simplified)

JULY 25

-- French conglomerate Lagardere and Bouygues to set up a joint venture (notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)

-- Canadian IT services company CGI Group Inc to acquire Dutch rival Logica Plc (notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)

JULY 26

-- Spanish lender Banco Santander to purchase Poland's Kredyt Bank from Belgian bank KBC (notified June 21/deadline July 26/simplified)

JULY 27

-- French insurer CNP Assurances and French bank BNP Paribas to acquire office property in France (notified June 22/deadline July 27)

-- U.S. car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles unit (MVL) which is owned by private equity firm Bain Capital (notified June 22/deadline July 27)

-- Private equity firm Bain to acquire a stake in Japanese TV shopping station Jupiter Shop Channel which is owned by Japanese group Sumitomo (notified June 22/deadline July 27/simplified)

JULY 30

- German insurer Allianz to buy the property and casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a unit of French peer Groupama (notified June 25/deadline July 30)

-- Belgian steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert and Malaysia's Southern Steel Berhad, which is owned by Hong Leong Corp, to set up a steel manufacturing joint venture (notified June 25/deadline July 30/simplified)

JULY 31

-- Russian crude producer Lukoil to increase its stake in Italy-based Isab refinery (notified June 26/deadline July 31/simplified)

AUG 6

-- Swiss-based trading house Gunvor to acquire refiner Petroplus's oil plant in Germany (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

AUG 31

-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (notified Feb. 20/deadline extended for the second time to Aug. 31 from Aug. 9/companies offered commitments June 11)

SEPT 6

-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc (notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)

SEPT 19

-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)

OCT 24

-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit (notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)

NOV 6

-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended to Nov. 6 from June 29 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth probe)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)