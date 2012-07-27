BRUSSELS, July 27 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to
acquire U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich (approved
July 26)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Germany's Marquard & Bahls, which is owned by German oil
trader Mabanaft GmbH, and German industrial gass producer Linde
to set up a gas supply joint venture (notified July
26/deadline Aug. 31/simplified)
-- South Africa's Mondi Group to acquire German
packaging company Nordenia from private equity firm Oaktree
Capital (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. mail delivery company United Parcel Service Inc
to acquire Dutch peer TNT Express (notified
June 15/deadline extended for the second time to Dec. 12 from
Nov. 28 after the companies asked for more time)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 27
-- U.S. car parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc to
buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles unit (MVL) which is owned by
private equity firm Bain Capital (notified June 22/deadline July
27)
JULY 30
-- German insurer Allianz to buy the property and
casualty brokerage-related activities of Gan Eurocourtage, a
unit of French peer Groupama (notified June
25/deadline July 30)
JULY 31
-- Russian crude producer Lukoil to increase its
stake in Italy-based Isab refinery (notified June 26/deadline
July 31/simplified)
AUG 6
-- Swiss-based trading house Gunvor to acquire refiner
Petroplus's oil plant in Germany (notified July 2/deadline Aug.
6/simplified)
AUG 8
-- Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International
to buy a majority stake in Polbank from Greek lender EFG
Eurobank (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)
AUG 9
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and investor
William C Young to acquire joint control of plastic products
manufacturer Plastipak Holding (notified July
5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and
Japanese electronics company Mitsubishi Electric Corp
to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Elevator Singapore Co.
Ltd (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
AUG 10
-- British buyout group Melrose Plc to acquire
Germany utility meter maker Elster Group SE (notified
July 6/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
AUG 13
-- Dutch public sector consulting firm BMC Investments BV
and some units to carry out a debt-for-equity swap, the terms of
which amount to granting joint control to ABN AMRO's AAEC unit
and ING's unit Entero (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)
-- Investment fund EQT VI intends to acquire sole control
over medical and dental instruments firm BSN medical Acquisition
Holding GmbH and BSN medical Netherlands Holding BV and their
subsidiaries (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 13)
-- Swedish private equity investor EQT to buy German bandage
and plaster cast maker BSN Medical (notified July 9/deadline
Aug. 13)
AUG 20
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric
Corp. intend to acquire joint control over Colombian
elevator and escalator firm Melco de Colombia Ltda, which
already has the rights to Mitsubishi technology in the region.
(notified July 13/deadline Aug. 20)
AUG 22
-- Germany's TSR Recycling to buy the remaining 50 percent
of HKS Scrap Metals it does not own (notified July 17/deadline
Aug. 22/simplified)
AUG 23
-- Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Rabobank's Rabo
Investments B.V., Friesland Bank N.V. and Lansbanki Islands HF
to acquire joint control of shrimp distributor Heiploeg Holding
B.V. (notified July 18/deadline Aug. 23)
AUG 24
-- Private equity firm Oaktree and Marathon Asset Management
to buy health and fitness club operator Fitness First (notified
July 19/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
AUG 27
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Mitsubishi Corp
and China's Guangzhou Automobile to set up
a joint venture to make cars in China (notified July 20/deadline
Aug. 27/simplified)
-- Procter & Gamble to acquire the rest of sanitary
product producer Arbora, which is a joint venture between the
company and Arborinvest (notified July 20/deadline Aug.
27/simplified)
AUG 29
-- Ryanair to acquire Aer Lingus (notified
July 24/deadline Aug. 29)
SEPT 6
-- Vivendi's Universal Music Group to buy British
record label EMI's recorded music unit from Citigroup Inc
(notified Feb. 17/deadline extended for the second time to Sept.
6 from Aug. 8 after the Commission asked for more time)
SEPT 19
-- Telefonica UK and Vodafone UK to set up
a joint venture providing mobile commerce services (notified
March 6/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 19 from
Aug. 27 after the companies requested an extension)
OCT 24
-- Finnish group Outokumpu to acquire German
group ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum stainless steel unit
(notified April 10/deadline extended for the second time to Oct.
24 from Sept. 26 after the companies asked for more time)
NOV 6
-- Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G, which is part of Hutchison
Whampoa, to acquire telecoms operator Orange Austria
from France Telecom (notified May 7/deadline extended
to Nov. 6 from June 29 after the EU Commission opens an in-depth
probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)