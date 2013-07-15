BRUSSELS, July 15 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Italian gas distributor Snam and Luxembourg investment
company GICSI to acquire joint control of French gas network
operator Transport et Infrastructure Gaz France S.A (approved
July 15)
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire indirect sole control of U.S. windows and door maker
Jeld-Wen (approved July 15)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 15
-- Norwegian maritime classification firm Det Norske Veritas
to merge with Hamburg-based peer Germanischer Lloyd (notified
June 10/deadline July 15)
JULY 19
-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S.
manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction
mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and
Advantage Partners (notified May 31/deadline extended to July 19
from July 5 after Crane offered concessions)
JULY 22
-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc
to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro
(notified June 3/deadline extended to July 22 from July 8 after
Baxter offered concessions)
-- Swiss industrial group ABB to buy U.S. solar
energy company Power-One Inc (notified June 17/deadline
July 22)
JULY 23
-- US Airways Group and American Airlines
to merge (notified June 18/deadline July 23)
JULY 24
-- German car parts supplier Mahle to increase its majority
stake in German peer Behr KG (notified June
19/deadline July 24/simplified)
JULY 25
-- Carrier Asia, which is a subsididary of United
Technologies Corp, and Toshiba Carrier Corporation,
which is a joint venture between UTC and Toshiba Corp,
to set up an air-conditioning products joint venture in China
(notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- German insurer Allianz and Canadian investor
Borealis to buy Czech gas pipeline operator Net4Gas from
Germany's RWE AG (notified June 20/deadline July
25/simplified)
-- German insurer Allianz SE and others to buy RWE
AG's Czech gas pipeline operator business Net4Gas
(notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- Carlyle Group to buy 40 percent of AlpInvest
(notified June 20/deadline July 25/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Private equity firm Blackstone Group to buy
property developer Multi Corp (notified June 21/deadline July
26/simplified)
-- Canadian pension funds OMERS and AimCo to acquire joint
control of European cinema operator Vue Entertainment
International Ltd (notified June 21/deadline July 26)
JULY 29
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial services
company Gavea Investimentos to acquire joint control of Latin
American telecoms services company Cell Site Solutions Cessao de
Infraestruturas S.A. (notified June 24/deadline July
29/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Dubai state-owned aluminium producer Dubal Aluminium,
which is a subsidiary of the Investment Corp of Dubai, and Abu
Dhabi state-owned Emirates Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala
Development Company, to merge (notified June 26/deadline July
31/simplified)
AUG 1
-- Private equity fund Cinven to buy German ceramic products
maker CeramTtec from U.S. chemicals company Rockwood Holdings
(notified June 27/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)
AUG 2
-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co to
buy Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd (notified
June 28/deadline Aug. 2/simplified)
AUG 5
-- Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norges Bank to acquire a
joint control of French property developer SCI Pasquier which is
now solely owned by Italian insurer Generali (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)
-- Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
to buy eye health products maker Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc
from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 5)
AUG 7
-- Buyout firm BC Partners to buy German
publisher Springer Science+Business Media from Swedish private
equity fund EQT and Government of Singapore Investment Corp
(notified July 3/deadline Aug 7/simplified)
AUG 8
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to buy home products
retailer Maisons du Monde (notified Sept 4/deadline Aug.
8/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC to
acquire online used vehicle purchasing services company which
owns car seller "We buy any car" (notified July 4/deadline Aug.
8)
SEPT 3
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.