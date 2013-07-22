BRUSSELS, July 22 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co to buy U.S.
manufacturer of electronic bill acceptors and transaction
mechanisms MEI Conlux from private equity firms Bain Capital and
Advantage Partners (approved July 19)
-- German insurer Allianz and Canadian investor
Borealis to buy Czech gas pipeline operator Net4Gas from
Germany's RWE AG (approved July 17)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group LP to buy
packaging products supplier Chesapeake Holdings S.A.R.L.
(notified July 16/deadline Aug. 21/simplified)
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica, Spanish
lender Caixabank and Spain's Banco Santander to set up
an advertising services joint venture (notified July 11/deadline
Aug. 16)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 22
-- U.S. medical product maker Baxter International Inc
to buy Swedish kidney dialysis product company Gambro
(notified June 3/deadline extended to July 22 from July 8 after
Baxter offered concessions)
-- Swiss industrial group ABB to buy U.S. solar
energy company Power-One Inc (notified June 17/deadline
July 22)
JULY 26
-- Private equity firm Blackstone Group to buy
property developer Multi Corp (notified June 21/deadline July
26/simplified)
-- Canadian pension funds OMERS and AimCo to acquire joint
control of European cinema operator Vue Entertainment
International Ltd (notified June 21/deadline July 26)
JULY 29
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and financial services
company Gavea Investimentos to acquire joint control of Latin
American telecoms services company Cell Site Solutions Cessao de
Infraestruturas S.A. (notified June 24/deadline July
29/simplified)
JULY 31
-- Dubai state-owned aluminium producer Dubal Aluminium,
which is a subsidiary of the Investment Corp of Dubai, and Abu
Dhabi state-owned Emirates Aluminium, which is owned by Mubadala
Development Company, to merge (notified June 26/deadline July
31/simplified)
AUG 1
-- Private equity fund Cinven to buy German ceramic products
maker CeramTtec from U.S. chemicals company Rockwood Holdings
(notified June 27/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)
AUG 2
-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co to
buy Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd (notified
June 28/deadline Aug. 2/simplified)
AUG 5
-- Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norges Bank to acquire a
joint control of French property developer SCI Pasquier which is
now solely owned by Italian insurer Generali (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)
-- Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
to buy eye health products maker Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc
from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 5)
AUG 6
-- US Airways Group and American Airlines
to merge (notified June 18/deadline extended to Aug. 6 from July
23 after the airlines offered concessions)
AUG 7
-- Buyout firm BC Partners to buy German
publisher Springer Science+Business Media from Swedish private
equity fund EQT and Government of Singapore Investment Corp
(notified July 3/deadline Aug 7/simplified)
AUG 8
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to buy home products
retailer Maisons du Monde (notified Sept 4/deadline Aug.
8/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC to
acquire online used vehicle purchasing services company which
owns car seller "We buy any car" (notified July 4/deadline Aug.
8)
AUG 16
-- French paper products company Antalis to acquire U.S.
printer and copier company Xerox's western Europe paper
distribution business (notified July 11/deadline Aug. 16)
AUG 19
-- Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd,
Hutchison Whampao Ltd's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings Ltd, Power Assets Holdings Ltd and
Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy Dutch waste processing firm
RAV Water Treatment I B.V. (notified July 12/deadline Aug.
19/simplified)
SEPT 3
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Sept. 3 from April 23 after the Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SEPT 6
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.