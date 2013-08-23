BRUSSELS Aug 23 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and
General Atlantic to acquire joint control of Santander Asset
Management from Spanish bank Santander (approved Aug.
23)
-- French electrical and mechanical engineering company SPIE
to buy German cement company Hochtief's facility and
energy management business Hochtief Service Solutions (approved
Aug. 23)
-- Private equity firm Towerbrook Investors to buy metal
processing company Metallum Holding S.A. (approved Aug. 23)
-- Austrian agricultural and energy products supplier
Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG (RWA) to acquire sole control of
German fuel distributor Genol, which is jointly owned by RWA and
OMV Refining & Marketing GmbH (approved Aug. 23)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Private equity firm Bregal to buy boiler maker ISG
(notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 26
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Danish pipe maker
Logstor (notified July 19/deadline Aug. 26)
SEPT 5
-- Private equity firm 3i Group to acquire sole
control of Barclays Infrastructure Funds Management from British
bank Barclays PLC (notified July 31/deadline Sept.
5/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc. to
buy German peer MSC Investoren GmbH (notified Aug. 1/deadline
Sept. 6)
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from
Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb.
19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
SEPT 9
-- M&G Investment Management Ltd, which is a subsidiary of
British insurer Prudential plc, to acquire sole control
of medical product maker Alliance Medical (notified Aug.
2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
-- Spanish lender Banco Popular and Credit Mutuel
to acquire joint control of an ATM business in Spain (notified
Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Spanish water treatment services company Aqualia and
Japanese trading house Mitsui to acquire joint control
of Czech water treatment services providers Severomiravkse
Vodovody A Kanalizace (SmVaK) and AII Ostrava (notified Aug.
5/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)
SEPT 12
-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to buy advertising
agency CBS Outdoor (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept.
12/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest to increase
its stake in Norwegian salmon farmer Morpol ASA (notified Aug.
9/deadline Sept. 16)
SEPT 17
-- U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co to acquire
indirect majority stake in British frozen food manufacturer
Findus Group Limited (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept.
17/simplified)
SEPT 19
-- Russia's United Petrochemical Company and Mexican holding
company Grupo Petrotemex S.A. to form a joint venture
(notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)
SEPT 20
-- French rail company SNCF to buy a stake in rail
freight transport company CRT, which is a subsidiary of French
holding company Comsa-EMTE CRT (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept.
20/simplified)
-- Soft drinks manufacturer Refresco Group to acquire rival
Pride Foods (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- British mobile telecoms provider Vodafone to buy
German cable company Kabel Deutschland (notified Aug.
16/deadline Sept. 20)
SEPT 23
-- Nordic insurer IF P&C Holding Ltd to acquire sole control
of Danish insurer Topdanmark (notified Aug. 19/deadline
Sept. 23)
-- German tank storage provider Oiltanking, which is owned
by German privately owned company Marquard & Bahls AG, and
investment funds group Macquarie to set up a joint venture
(notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
OCT 16
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic
Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second
time to Oct. 16 from Sept. 25 after Aegean offered additional
commitments)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.