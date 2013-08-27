Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
BRUSSELS Aug 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Services Deutschland GmbH to buy German Alcatel-Lucent Network Services from German telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 5
-- Private equity firm 3i Group to acquire sole control of Barclays Infrastructure Funds Management from British bank Barclays PLC (notified July 31/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
SEPT 6
-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc. to buy German peer MSC Investoren GmbH (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6)
-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (notified Feb. 19/deadline extended for the second time to Sept. 6 from Aug. 8)
SEPT 9
-- M&G Investment Management Ltd, which is a subsidiary of British insurer Prudential plc, to acquire sole control of medical product maker Alliance Medical (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
-- Spanish lender Banco Popular and Credit Mutuel to acquire joint control of an ATM business in Spain (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Spanish water treatment services company Aqualia and Japanese trading house Mitsui to acquire joint control of Czech water treatment services providers Severomiravkse Vodovody A Kanalizace (SmVaK) and AII Ostrava (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)
SEPT 12
-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to buy advertising agency CBS Outdoor (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC to buy outdoor advertising services provider CBS Outdoor (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest to increase its stake in Norwegian salmon farmer Morpol ASA (notified Aug. 9/deadline Sept. 16)
SEPT 17
-- U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co to acquire indirect majority stake in British frozen food manufacturer Findus Group Limited (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)
SEPT 19
-- Russia's United Petrochemical Company and Mexican holding company Grupo Petrotemex S.A. to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)
SEPT 20
-- French rail company SNCF to buy a stake in rail freight transport company CRT, which is a subsidiary of French holding company Comsa-EMTE CRT (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)
-- Soft drinks manufacturer Refresco Group to acquire rival Pride Foods (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
-- British mobile telecoms provider Vodafone to buy German cable company Kabel Deutschland (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)
SEPT 23
-- Private equity firm Bregal to buy boiler maker ISG (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
-- Nordic insurer IF P&C Holding Ltd to acquire sole control of Danish insurer Topdanmark (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23)
-- German tank storage provider Oiltanking, which is owned by German privately owned company Marquard & Bahls AG, and investment funds group Macquarie to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)
SEPT 26
-- Argentine meat producer JBS SA to buy Brazilian poultry and pork producer Seara Brasil and leather products maker Columbus Netherlands B.V. (Zenda) from Marfrig Alimentos SA (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26/simplified)
OCT 16
-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 16 from Sept. 25 after Aegean offered additional commitments)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)
