BRUSSELS, Sept 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Swedish refiner Nynas to purchase certain assets from Royal Dutch Shell's Harburg refinery (approved Sept 2)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 6

-- U.S. electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc. to buy German peer MSC Investoren GmbH (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6)

SEPT 9

-- M&G Investment Management Ltd, which is a subsidiary of British insurer Prudential plc, to acquire sole control of medical product maker Alliance Medical (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

-- Spanish lender Banco Popular and Credit Mutuel to acquire joint control of an ATM business in Spain (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)

SEPT 10

-- Spanish water treatment services company Aqualia and Japanese trading house Mitsui to acquire joint control of Czech water treatment services providers Severomiravkse Vodovody A Kanalizace (SmVaK) and AII Ostrava (notified Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)

SEPT 12

-- Private equity firm Platinum Equity to buy advertising agency CBS Outdoor (notified Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 12/simplified)

SEPT 16

-- Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest to increase its stake in Norwegian salmon farmer Morpol ASA (notified Aug. 9/deadline Sept. 16)

SEPT 17

-- U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co to acquire indirect majority stake in British frozen food manufacturer Findus Group Limited (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)

SEPT 19

-- Russia's United Petrochemical Company and Mexican holding company Grupo Petrotemex S.A. to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 19/simplified)

SEPT 20

-- French rail company SNCF to buy a stake in rail freight transport company CRT, which is a subsidiary of French holding company Comsa-EMTE CRT (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)

-- Soft drinks manufacturer Refresco Group to acquire rival Pride Foods (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)

-- British mobile telecoms provider Vodafone to buy German cable company Kabel Deutschland (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20)

SEPT 23

-- Private equity firm Bregal to buy boiler maker ISG (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)

-- Nordic insurer IF P&C Holding Ltd to acquire sole control of Danish insurer Topdanmark (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23)

-- German tank storage provider Oiltanking, which is owned by German privately owned company Marquard & Bahls AG, and investment funds group Macquarie to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 19/deadline Sept. 23/simplified)

SEPT 26

-- Argentine meat producer JBS SA to buy Brazilian poultry and pork producer Seara Brasil and leather products maker Columbus Netherlands B.V. (Zenda) from Marfrig Alimentos SA (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26/simplified)

SEPT 30

-- Japanese trading house Marubeni to acquire joint control of Portuguese energy producer National Power International Holdings B.V. (NPIH) from French energy group GDF Suez (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Services Deutschland GmbH to buy German Alcatel-Lucent Network Services from German telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

OCT 2

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm TPG LundyCo and British real estate investor Max Property Group Plc to acquire joint control of hospital leasor MPG Hospital Holdings Ltd (notified Aug. 28/deadline Oct. 2/simplified)

OCT 16

-- Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to buy Olympic Air (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended for the second time to Oct. 16 from Sept. 25 after Aegean offered additional commitments)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.