BRUSSELS Jan 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Japanese technology company NTT Data Corp to acquire Spanish consultancy Everis Participaciones (approved Jan 8)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JAN 9

-- U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc and French peer Publicis Groupe SA to merge (notified Nov. 25/deadline Jan. 9)

JAN 14

-- South African IT services company Dimension Data, which is a subsidiary of Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp , to buy IT services units belonging to Nextiraone (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 14/simplified)

JAN 15

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs, private equity company TPG Lundy and British bank Barclays to acquire joint control of British pub operator Intertain (notified Nov. 29/deadline Jan. 15/simplified)

JAN 22

-- Swiss specialty chemicals group Clariant and Saudi Arabia's National Industrialisation Company (Tasnee) to form a joint venture (notified Dec. 6/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)

JAN 23

-- Swedish pension fund Sixth AP Fund to buy 45 percent of Finnish mobile phone accessories maker Salcomp Oyj from Swedish investment company Nordstjernan AB (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

-- Russia's Lukoil to buy Austrian energy group OMV's lubricants business (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman to acquire online marketplace provider Scout 24 (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

-- Czech investment group PPF Group to buy Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica's Czech business and Telefonica Czech Republic's subsidiary Telefonica Slovakia (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan. 23/simplified)

JAN 27

-- German insurer Allianz to acquire 50 percent of Finnish real estate fund NRF which is controlled by Luxembourg-based property fund NRF Management Co S.a.r.l (notified Dec. 11/deadline Jan. 27/simplified)

JAN 29

-- Spanish bank Santander to acquire a 50 percent stake in Spanish consumer finance company El Corte Ingles E.F.C. from Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan. 29)

-- Taiwanese contract laptop PC maker Compal Electronics to buy Toshiba Television Central Europe from Japanese industrial company Toshiba Corp (notified Dec. 13/deadline Jan. 29/simplified)

JAN 30

-- Private equity firms Investindustrial and KKR to acquire joint control of Spanish amusement park operator Resort Holdings B.V. (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan. 30/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Lloyds Development Capital which is owned by British bank Lloyds, and Dutch mail group ptnlPostNL to acquire joint control of holding company TNT NN1 Ltd which is now solely controlled by PostNL (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan. 30)

-- Mexican frozen food producer Sigma Alimentos to acquire Spanish meat processor Campofrio (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan. 30/simplified)

FEB 4

-- German vehicle importer Frey Automobil Holding Deutschland GmbH and Mitsubishi Motors Europe B.V. to acquire joint control of Mitsubishi Motors Deutschland GmbH, currently 100 percent owned by Mitsubishi Motors Europe (notified Dec. 19/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)

FEB 5

-- Dutch mining holding company Metinvest to indirectly acquire joint control over Ukrainian iron ore company Southern GOK by replacing one of Southern GOK's existing shareholders. It will jointly control the firm with Cypriot holding firm Lanebrook Ltd, parent of Evraz plc (notified Dec. 20/deadline Feb. 5)

FEB 6

-- Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd and ArcelorMittal Gonvarri Brasil Produtos Siderurgicos S.A., a joint venture between Gonvarri and ArcelorMittal, to acquire joint control of M Steel Industria e Comercio de Produtos Siderurgicos Ltda, which will operate a steel service centre in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6/simplified)

FEB 7

-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems A/S to set up a joint venture to carry out global sales, manufacturing, installation, research and development and maintenance of offshore wind turbine generators (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7/simplified)

MARCH 21

-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept. 16/deadline extended for the second time to March 21 from Nov. 5 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

MARCH 24

-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland, a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended to March 24 from Nov. 6 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

MARCH 31

-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe . (notified Sept. 3/Commission opened an in-depth investigation Oct. 22/deadline March 31)

MAY 14

-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/Commission opened in-depth probe on Dec. 20, new deadline May 14)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved.