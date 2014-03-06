BRUSSELS, March 6 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Asset management company Brookfield and
Japanese shipper Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to acquire joint
control of U.S. port operator International Transportation Inc,
which is now solely controlled by Mitsui (approved March 6)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 14
-- U.S. food packager Crown Holdings to buy Spanish
food-can maker Mivisa Envases from investment funds the
Blackstone Group, N+1 Mercapital and management (notified
Jan. 24/deadline extended to March 14 from Feb. 28 after Crown
Holdings offered concessions)
MARCH 17
-- Ireland's Kendrick Investments Ltd to take sole control
of Irish oil company Topaz Energy Group and Irish investment
fund Resource Property Investment Fund Plc (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 18
-- British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme
Limited (USS) to acquire 49.9 percent of British air traffic
controller The Airline Group Ltd whose shareholders are British
Airways, Easyjet and Monarch Airlines
(notified Feb. 11/deadliine March 18)
MARCH 25
-- U.S. agriculture machinery maker Agco Corp and
GAZ, which is a unit of Rusian car maker Basic Element, to set
up a joint venture (notified Feb. 18/deadline March
25/simplified)
MARCH 26
-- South Korean holding company Lotte to acquire joint
control of coffee maker Nestle Korea from Switzerland's Nestle
(notified Feb. 19/deadline March 26/simplified)
MARCH 27
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended for the third time to April 23 from March
21/additional concessions offered on Feb. 27)
-- French utility GDF Suez, Omnes Capital and
Predica Prevoyance Dialogue du Credit Agricole to acquire joint
control of Futures Energies Investissements Holdings which is
now solely controlled by GDF Suez (notified Feb. 20/deadline
March 27/simplified)
-- Infrastructure operator Global Via Infraestructuras,
which is 50 percent owned by Spanish bank Bankia, and LBEIP,
which is a subsidiary of British lender Lloyds Bank to
acquire joint control of Spanish hospital operator OHL Phunciona
(notified Feb. 20/deadline March 27/simplified)
MARCH 31
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe .
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the second time to May 2
from March 31)
APRIL 4
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline April 4)
APRIL 7
-- U.S. investment firm The Gores Group to acquire British
grocer Premier Foods' Hovis unit (notified March
3/deadline April 7/simplified)
APIRL 8
-- U.S. media company Discovery Communications to
acquire a controlling interest in European sports broadcaster
Eurosport International from French media group TF1
(notified March 4/deadline April 8)
MAY 14
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct.
31/Commission opened in-depth probe on Dec. 20, new deadline May
14)
MAY 19
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second time to May 19
from April 24 after Hutchison offered concessions)
JULY 22
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to July 22 from
March 5 after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.