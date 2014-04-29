BRUSSELS, April 29 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Private equity funds Bain Capital and Anchorage Capital
to jointly acquire bathroom products maker Ideal Standard, which
is now solely controlled by Bain Capital (approved April 29)
-- British insurer Rothesay Life to buy Metlife Assurance
(approved April 29)
-- Japan's Kuraray to buy U.S. chemical company
DuPont's Glass Laminating Solutions/Vinyls business
subject to conditions. (approved April 29)
NEW LISTINGS
None.
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None.
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MAY 5
-- Swiss-based chemicals company Ineos
to buy South African petrochemicals group Sasol
Ltd's German solvent business (notified March
25/deadline May 5)
MAY 8
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire
Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended
to May 8 from April 23 after the Dutch competition authority
asked to review the case)
-- Chinese PC maker Lenovo to International
Business Machine Corp's low-end server business
(notified March 28/deadline May 8/simplified)
MAY 14
-- French water and waste group Veolia Environnement
to acquire control of energy services company Dalkia
International which is now jointly controlled by Veolia and
French utility group EDF (notified April 2/deadline May
14/simplified)
MAY 15
-- Swedish farmers group Lantmannen and Finnish timber and
bioenergy company Vapo to combine their Swedish and Latvian wood
pellets businesses (notified April 3/deadline May 15)
MAY 16
-- French insurer Axa and Canadian pension fund
Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire real
estate assets in Milan, Italy (notified April 4/deadline May
16/simplified)
-- U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp to acquire U.S.
car parts maker Johnson Controls' car electronics
business (notified April 4/deadline May 16)
-- Dutch farmers cooperative Agrifirm and German
agricultural products trader Baywa AG to set up a
joint venture (notified April 4/deadline May 16/simplified)
-- Swiss food company Nestle to acquire sole
control of dermatology company Galderma, which is now jointly
controlled by Nestle and French cosmetics company L'oreal S.A.
(notified April 4/deadline May 16/simplified)
-- Switzerland-based INEOS and Belgian chemicals company
Solvay to form a joint venture (notified Sept.
16/deadline extended to May 16 after additional concessions
offered)
MAY 23
-- Swiss agricultural trader Ecom Agroindustrial to acquire
Armajaro Holdings' commodity trading arm (notified April
11/deadline May 23)
MAY 27
-- Affiliates of private equity firms KKR and H.I.G. Capital
to acquire Estro Groep B.V., a Dutch provider of child day care
services (notified April 15/deadline May 27/simplified)
MAY 28
-- Canadian private equity investment firm Onex Corp
to sell The Warranty Group, a provider of extended
warranty contracts, to an affiliate of TPG Capital Management LP
for an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion (notified
April 16/deadline May 28/simplified)
-- British-based equity capital group Charterhouse Capital
Limited Group to buy a majority stake in Italian cheese firm
Nuova Castelli S.p.A. (notified April 16/deadline May 28)
-- U.S. firm Federal-Mogul Corp to buy part of the
friction materials business, including the European friction
materials business, of Honeywell International Inc
(notified April 16/deadline May 28)
JUNE 3
-- Private French agro-industrial group Soufflet to take
sole control of French bakery group Neuhauser (notified April
23/deadline June 3/simplified)
JUNE 23
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy
Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline
extended for the second time to June 23 from May 28 after
Telefonica offered concessions)
JULY 8
-- Swiss cement maker Holcim to buy some of
Mexican peer Cemex's assets in Europe .
(notified Sept. 3/deadline extended for the third time to July 8
from May 2)
AUG 29
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S.
peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments
business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Aug. 20/commitments
submitted on March 28)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire
Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified
Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex
submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April
23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SUSPENSION OF DEADLINE
-- Hutchison 3G UK to acquire Telefonica Ireland,
a unit of Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica
(notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended while the Commission waits
for details of Hutchison's revised concessions)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until
they are approved.
