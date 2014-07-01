REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
BRUSSELS, July 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Dutch fund manager Amvest and Dutch private equity firm NPM to jointly acquire Dutch nursing home opeator Het Gastenhuis (approved July 1)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German engineering company Siemens AG to buy Rolls-Royce plc's aero-derivative gas turbine business, and also to acquire joint control of turbine services company Rolls Wood Group Ltd, which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce plc and John Wood Group (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4)
-- French public holding company ADP and airport duty-free retailer Aelia to acquire joint control of Mziz Retail (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 2
-- British telecoms operator Vodafone to acquire Spanish cables company Ono (notified May 23/deadliine July 2)
JULY 3
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group to acquire commodities merchant Traxys (notified May 26/deadline July 3/simplified)
JULY 8
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital to jointly acquire payment cards supplier Nets Holding (notified June 2/deadline July 8)
JULY 10
-- Reggeborgh to acquire the rest of energy products supplier Argos Group Holding B.V. from AEG Invest B.V. (notified June 4/deadline July 10)
-- Remondis Nederland and Sita Recycling Services to set up a joint venture (notified June 4/deadline July 10/simplified)
-- Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica to buy Dutch peer KPN's German unit (notified Oct. 31/deadline extended to July 10 from July 3)
JULY 11
-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to buy audiovisual technical services provider Euro Media Group (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire German plastic packaging maker Mauser (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Sonangol Comercializacao Internacional Ltd (Sonaci), which is a subsidiary of Angolan state owned energy group Sociedade Nacional de Combustiveis de Angola, Empresa Publica, and energy and commodities trader DTS, which is a joint venture between Trafigura Beheer B.V. and Cochan Ltd, to set up a joint venture (notified June 5/deadline July 11/simplified)
JULY 14
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group and Chinese home appliance maker Qingdao Haier to acquire Haier Biomedical and Laboratory Products Ltd (notified June 6/deadline July 14)
JULY 15
-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB to buy Finnish peer Rautaruukki Corp (notified May 22/deadline extended to July 15 from July 1 after SSAB submitted concessions)
-- French agricultural cooperative Lur Berri and private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire joint control of French food products distributor Labeyrie Fine Foods (notified June 10/deadline July 15
-- Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners to acquire British healthcare provider Independent Clinical Services Group (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
-- U.S. media group Viacom Inc to buy British broadcaster Channel 5 (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
-- French car parts maker Faurecia and Italian peer Magnetti Marelli to set up a joint venture (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
JULY 16
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)
-- Russian private equity firm Sistema JSF Corp to buy Segheza Pulp and Paper Mill (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)
-- Investment holding compan Letterone Holdings SA to acquire German energy company RWE Dea (notified June 11/deadline July 16/simplified)
JULY 18
-- U.S.-based agricultural trader Cargill and Brazilian trader Copersucar S.A. to set up a joint venture (notified June 13/deadline July 18/simplified)
JULY 22
-- Golden Agri-Resources and chemicals company CEPSA Quimica, which is a unit of Abu Dhabi state-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC), to jointly control a joint venture (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- French IT services company Sopra Group to acquire French peer Groupe Steria (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- French bank BNP Paribas Fortis to buy Poland's Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
JULY 23
-- Russian equipment maker Russian Machines, which is part of Russian business group the Basic Element and German holding company Fritzmeier to set up a joint venture (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)
-- Hedge fund Apollo to buy Dutch TV company Endemol (notified June 17/deadline July 23/simplified)
JULY 24
-- Belgian wire producer Bekaert and Officine Maccaferri to set up a joint venture (notified June 18/deadliine July 24/simplified)
JULY 25
-- Broad Street Principal Investments Holdings which is owned by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, and KFG Investment, which is a unit of Koch Industries, to acquire joint control of printing ink prdoucer Flint (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power to acquire sole control of German forklift truck maker Kion Group (notified June 19/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- French services company Groupe Lagardere and French railway SNCF Participations to set up a joint venture (notified June 19/deadline July 25)
JULY 30
-- Petrochemicals group INEOS and chemicals company Doeflex to combine their PVC businesses (notified June 24/deadline July 30)
-- Apple Inc to acquire music streaming and audio equipment company Beats (notified June 24/deadline July 30)
-- British engineering company Amec to buy Swiss-based peer Foster Wheeler (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June 24/deadline July 30)
AUG 1
-- German drugmaker Allergopharma, French healthcare provider Stallergenes, Spanish drugmaker LETI aand Global Asthma and Allergy European Network e.V. to set up a joint venture (notified June 26/deadline Aug. 1/simplified)
AUG 4
-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers to buy management group Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners (notified June 27/deadline Aug 4)
SEPT 5
-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to April 23 from April 4 after Cemex submitted concessions/in-depth investigation announced April 23/new deadline Sept. 5)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline extended to Sept. 18 from Aug. 20/commitments submitted on March 28)
OCT 17
-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19 after Liberty Global asked for more time)
DEADLINE UNKNOWN
-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)
