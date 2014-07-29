BRUSSELS, July 29 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- Swiss trading house Mercuria to acquire JPMorgan's physical commodities trading business (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Mexican cement producer Cemex to acquire Swiss peer Holcim's Spanish cement business (notified Feb. 28/deadline extended to Sept. 12 from Sept. 5)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JULY 30

-- Petrochemicals group INEOS and chemicals company Doeflex to combine their PVC businesses (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

-- Belgian wire maker Bekaert to buy Italian tyre maker Pirelli's steelcord business (notified June 24/deadline July 30)

AUG 4

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity firm the Blackstone Group to buy financial data company Ipreo from private equity firm KKR (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

-- German engineering company Siemens AG to buy Rolls-Royce plc's aero-derivative gas turbine business, and also to acquire joint control of turbine services company Rolls Wood Group Ltd, which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce plc and John Wood Group (notified June 27/deadline Aug. 4)

-- Private equity firm Bridgepoint Advisers to buy management group Edmond de Rothschild Capital Partners (notified June 27/deadline Aug 4)

AUG 6

-- Uniqa Previdenza S.p.A., which is part of Austrian insurer Uniqa Insurance Group, to acquire full control of Italian insurer Uniqa Life, which is now jointly controlled by Uniqa and Veneto Banca Holding S.C.p.A. (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)

AUG 7

-- Dutch construction company PTTGC Netherlands to buy isocyanates producer Vencorex (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)

-- Finnish energy company Fortum Corp and Russian gas company OAO Gazprom to acquire joint control of Estonian gas producer AS Eesti Gaas and Estonian grid operator AS Voerguteenus Valdus (notified July 2/deadline Aug. 7)

AUG 8

-- British private equity firm Intermediate Capital Group plc and Danish investment company Kirkbi to take joint control of detection equipment producer Minimax Viking Group (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)

-- French technology services group Atos to acquire French peer Bull (notified July 3/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)

AUG 11

-- Spanish builder Actividades de Construccion y Servicios (ACS) to acquire additional shares in services company CLECE (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 12

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German industrial machinery and engineering company GEA Group's heat exchanger business (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP to buy U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp's car interiors businesses (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)

AUG 13

-- Private equity firm Pai Partners to acquire French nursing home operator DVD Participations (notified July 8/deadline Aug. 13/simplified)

AUG 14

-- U.S. travel services company Carlson to acquire sole control of U.S. peer CWT (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

AUG 14

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to acquire motor fuel retailer Delek Europe (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

AUG 18

-- Private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire sole congrol of German medical devices wholesaler and medical products producer GHD Verwaltung (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18)

-- Windfarm owner Parkwind, which is owned by the Korys/Colruyt Group and Flemish investment company PMV, and Aspiravi Offshore, which is part of renewable energy producer Aspiravi HOlding, and special purpose vehicle Summit Renewable Energy Northwind, which is part of Sumitomo Corp, to acquire joint control of Northwind which is now jointly owned by Parkwind and Aspiravi Offshore (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)

-- Belgian car distributor D'Ieteren and German car parts and tyre maker Continental to set up a joint venture (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire French hospital services provider Vedici Groupe (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 18)

AUG 27

-- British engine maker Rolls-Royce plc to acquire full control of Rolls-Royce Power Systems which is a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and German carmaker Daimler AG (notified July 22/deadline Aug. 27/simplified)

AUG 28

-- Chilean shipping company Compania SudAmericana de Vapores (CSAV) and German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG to merge (notified July 23/deadline Aug. 28)

AUG 29

-- U.S. software maker Oracle Corp to acquire U.S. peer Micros Systems (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 29)

SEPT 14

-- Private equity firm TDR Capital to buy fuel retailer Delek Europe B.V. (notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)

SEPT 18

-- U.S. chemical maker Huntsman Corp to acquire U.S. peer Rockwood Holdings's titanium dioxide pigments business (notified Jan. 29/deadline Sept. 18/Huntsman offered second set of commitments on July 18)

OCT 17

-- U.S. cable company Liberty Global to acquire Dutch peer Ziggo (notified March 14/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from Sept. 19/Liberty Global offers commitments on July 14)

DEADLINE UNKNOWN

-- U.S. orthopedic products maker Zimmer Holdings Inc to buy rival Biomet Inc (notified June 3/notification declared incomplete on June 11)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified -- that is, ordinary first-stage reviews -- until they are approved. (Editing by Foo Yun Chee)